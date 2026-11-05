Major takeaways from Washington's midterm election results

Washington voters reelected eight Democrats to the U.S. House and made major decisions on statewide ballot initiatives.

, making big decisions on competitive congressional races and major statewide initiatives, with ballots still being tallied. Gluesenkamp Perez wins reelection in 3rd Districtin Washington's 3rd Congressional District on Wednesday morning.

She defeated Republican challenger and state Sen. John Braun. The contest was considered one of only 18 pure toss-up seats across all 435 congressional districts nationwide. Gluesenkamp Perez defended the seat she initially flipped for Democrats in 2022, while Braun, who received a Trump endorsement, sought to reclaim the seat for Republicans.

Also read Democrats usher in new era with sweep of House and Senate

Gluesenkamp Perez stressed that her focus remains grounded in her district of Southwest Washington rather than the halls of Congress.

"We are historically a pretty independent people in Southwest Washington. We're far away from the big centers of power and we like it that way," Gluesenkamp Perez said.

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"I know where my loyalty is. I'm flying home to see my son and my husband and my community every three or four days.

"Ballot tabulations released Wednesday night showed clear paths for all threeInitiative 001: The"Parents' Bill of Rights" initiative is leaning"no" with 52.6% voting against it. The measure would expand parental access to school instructional materials, medical records, and counseling files. Initiative 638: A measure to bar transgender athletes from competing in female K-12 sports teams has passed, with 56.6% of voters in favor. It also requires healthcare providers to verify biological sex for student athletes.

Initiative 645: The measure is failing with 57.9% against. The initiative sought to repeal Washington's 9.9% tax on household income over $1 million. Seattle voters strongly backed Proposition 1, the 2026 Seattle Transit Measure, which is on pace to pass after 72.6% of voters approved it. The measure doubles the city's sales tax rate from 0.15% to 0.3%.

Funding from the measure will be dedicated towards expanding city bus service, safety upgrades, and light rail projects. It's expected to generate an estimated $138 million over 10 years. In the race for Seattle City Council District 5, Nilu Jenks is leading Julie Kang. The winner of the North Seattle seat will only serve the remainder of the current term and must run again in 2027 for a full term.

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Nearly all five judicial candidates are leading their races for the Washington Supreme Court by comfortable margins, apart from Position 4, which is in close contention:Justice Colleen Melody holds the lead over Scott Edwards . Judge Jaime Michelle Hawk led with 57.7% against Judge David Stevens at 42% . Judge Sean O’Donnell led with 50.9% over Judge Ian Birk at 48.7% .

Justice Theo Angelis led with 55.4% against Judge Dave Larson at 44.3% . Chief Justice Debra Stephens led with 63.6% over Todd Bloom at 36.1% . Democrats won majorities in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections, establishing control over the legislative branch for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

Now with control of both chambers, Democrats have stronger leverage over future budget decisions and can block executive nominations, including any potential appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court. Since 1960, the president's party has lost U.S. House seats in all but two midterm elections, with former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden all losing House majorities during their first terms.

Democrats took back control of Congress, securing major seats in both the House and Senate in almost all of the battleground states. Now, they're already previewing priorities for the new Congress. County auditors will process additional ballots daily, with new numbers expected around 4 p.m. Thursday. Official election results will be certified by the Secretary of State on Dec. 3.