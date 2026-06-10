Major Swell Brings Biggest Summer Surf to Southern California, Prompting Safety Warnings

A powerful summer swell is generating some of the largest Southern California surf in years, particularly in Orange County with waves up to 20 feet at the Wedge. Officials are warning of dangerous conditions, with protective sand berms built and lifeguard staffing increased as high tides approach.

A powerful swell rolled into Southern California, creating some of the biggest summer surf the region has seen in years. The phenomenon is particularly impacting Orange County, where surf forecasts range between 8 and 10 feet in many areas, with some spots expecting waves up to 15 feet.

At Newport Beach's iconic Wedge, the combination of incoming swells and reflected waves from a nearby jetty could tower up to 20 feet, drawing massive crowds of both surfers and onlookers. The spectacle has led to packed beaches as spectators line the sand to witness the powerful waves.

However, the conditions also bring significant danger, prompting widespread warnings from officials about hazardous ocean conditions along the entire coast. In response to the high surf and associated high tides, Newport Beach authorities have implemented several protective measures. Crews constructed sand berms to help shield beachfront homes from incoming water, as tides are projected to peak at 5.3 feet on Wednesday evening and further rise to 5.8 feet on Thursday evening.

The city's lifeguard division has also significantly increased its presence, stationing personnel at all towers and deploying additional patrol units and rescue vessels to handle the increased risk. The National Weather Service indicated that the substantial swell is expected to gradually ease on Thursday, though it will remain sizable through the weekend.

For safety, officials strongly advise everyone to swim near an open lifeguard tower, to consult with lifeguards before entering the water, and to pay close attention to tower flags that signal current ocean conditions. Those who find themselves caught in a rip current are instructed to call for help, remain calm, and float to conserve energy. Rather than swimming directly against the current, the recommended strategy is to swim parallel to the shore.

Families and individuals seeking calmer waters are directed toward specific safer locations, such as areas north of Newport Pier, Seal Beach, Baby Beach in Dana Point Harbor, and the lagoon beach at Newport Dunes. The event has transformed the coastline into a magnet for people, blending awe-inspiring natural power with a critical reminder of the ocean's inherent risks





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Surf Swell Newport Beach Wedge Rip Current High Tide Safety Warnings Lifeguards

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