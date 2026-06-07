Major Streaming Releases: Underworld Finale, It Ends With Us, and New Hulu Series Lead June 2026 Slate

A comprehensive overview of significant upcoming releases across streaming platforms and theaters for June 2026, including the conclusive Underworld film, Hulu's adaptation of It Ends With Us, and the anti-romantic comedy series Alice and Steve, alongside news about Netflix, Peacock, and Amazon Prime schedules, theater reboots, and celebrity projects.

The upcoming releases on streaming platforms and in theaters feature a diverse lineup of genres, from action-horror sequels to romantic dramas and anti-romantic comedies. Leading the charge is the final chapter of the Underworld saga, which follows the vampire death dealer Selene, portrayed by Kate Beckinsale , as she confronts both the Lycan clan and a treacherous faction of vampires.

Both sides are hunting for the blood of her hidden daughter, Eve, aiming to create a dominant hybrid army. With David, played by Theo James, and Thomas, portrayed by Charles Dance, by her side, Selene fights to finally end the centuries-old war. This film promises high-stakes action and a conclusive chapter for the beloved franchise. Simultaneously, Hulu is set to release the romantic drama "It Ends With Us," adapted from Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel.

The story centers on Lily, played by Blake Lively, an aspiring entrepreneur who moves to Boston, opens a flower shop, and marries Ryle, a neurosurgeon portrayed by Justin Baldoni. When her marriage turns abusive, Lily's first love, Atlas, played by Brandon Sklenar, reenters her life, forcing her to confront a generational cycle of trauma and make a difficult choice. Adding to Hulu's slate is the British original series "Alice and Steve," premiering June 8, 2026.

This six-episode anti-romantic comedy explores the platonic relationship between longtime best friends Alice, played by Nicola Walker, and Steve, portrayed by Jemaine Clement. Their dynamic implodes when Steve, a stylist in his fifties, begins dating Alice's 26-year-old daughter, Izzy, played by Yali Topol Margalith. The series promises sharp humor and relationship drama.

Other notable updates include the confirmed addition of an Emmy-winning horror film to Hulu's library, the upcoming arrival of a highly anticipated Henry Cavill crime drama sequel on Netflix, and the theatrical release of a reboot of the 1999 horror classic The Blair Witch Project. Additionally, Netflix's weekly schedule features new installments of "Sweet Magnolias," while Peacock and Amazon Prime Video also have fresh premieres, including an action thriller on Prime.

An R-rated action-horror movie starring Milla Jovovich, based on a popular video game series, is also heading to Hulu soon. In entertainment news, the star-studded R-rated black comedy featuring Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly leaving Netflix soon due to the streaming giant's licensing changes, and "Scary Movie 6" is noted for missing a cameo that "Scream" fans were anticipating.

Moreover, it has been revealed that "Toy Story 5" successfully kept a Taylor Swift involvement secret for months before it came to light. The writer of this roundup, Sibanee Gogoi, is an Entertainment and Pop Culture Writer at Evolve Media, known for delivering engaging content on celebrity news and the latest in entertainment. In her downtime, she enjoys binge-watching series and staying updated with celebrity trends to enhance her writing





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Underworld It Ends With Us Alice And Steve Hulu Netflix Streaming Releases Kate Beckinsale Blake Lively Blair Witch Reboot Henry Cavill Milla Jovovich Jennifer Lawrence Taylor Swift Scary Movie 6 Toy Story 5

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