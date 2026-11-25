A significant storm system is developing over Florida and will track up the Southeast Coast before reaching southern Ohio on Thanksgiving evening. The system is expected to bring widespread rain and strong northeast winds, with gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph, particularly along the lakeshore and west of Cleveland. These conditions will likely disrupt holiday travel throughout Thursday into Friday.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A major storm is forming over Florida today. It will track to the Southeast Coast of the U.S. this evening. The latest forecast puts the storm over southern Ohio Thanksgiving evening then moving through northeast Ohio later Thursday night.

It’ll be mainly a rain event for our region. Strong northeast winds can be expected tomorrow. Plan on travel impacts through Thanksgiving and into Friday. Mostly sunny today.

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High temperatures 45 to 50 degrees. Increasing clouds tonight. Early morning temperatures around 40 degrees. Download the 19 First Alert Weather App 19 First Alert Weather Radar Rain and windy tomorrow.

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Northeast winds could gust over 40 mph at times during the afternoon. The strongest winds will be along the lakeshore and west of Cleveland. Rain and blustery Thursday night. Overnight temperatures around 40 degrees.

Showers in the area Friday and remaining blustery A winter mix is possible in some areas away from the lake. Afternoon temperatures 40 to 45 degrees.