A powerful storm hit the Jersey Shore on Thanksgiving Day, causing major flooding and damaging winds. In Atlantic City, high tide reached 8.3 feet, flooding back-bay neighborhoods and roads. Officials estimated that 20 to 30 percent of the city's dunes were washed away, and emergency crews conducted 14 rescues throughout the day.

A powerful storm hammered the Jersey Shore on Thanksgiving Day, bringing major flooding, beach erosion and damaging winds to coastal communities. In Atlantic City, high tide reached 8.3 feet, according to city officials, inundating roads and flooding back-bay neighborhoods.

Officials estimated that 20% to 30% of the city's dunes were washed away during the storm, leaving already fragile shorelines even more vulnerable. Floodwaters covered New Hampshire Avenue, making many streets impassable. In the Venice Park neighborhood, several drivers became stranded after attempting to navigate submerged roadways and had to be rescued or towed from the water. Atlantic City emergency crews conducted 14 rescues throughout the day as the storm moved through the area.

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