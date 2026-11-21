Heavenly, Northstar and Boreal opened Friday after Sierra resorts received 2 to 4 feet of snow in two days. More resorts are expected to open Saturday, with lift tickets starting at $99. Here's everything you need to know.

Heavenly, Northstar and Boreal welcomed skiers Friday after parts of the Sierra picked up 2 to 4 feet of snow in just two days. More lifts start spinning Saturday, including at Palisades Tahoe, where tickets are $99 through Tuesday.

Here's when resorts open and where to find lift tickets:on Friday, Nov. 6. In its Nov. 20 snow report, Mt. Rose said nearly all trails served from its main lodge were open.opened Friday, Nov. 20. Heavenly reported just over 3 feet of snow in the previous seven days, and Northstar opened with skiing all the way to the summit, resort representatives told ABC7 Eyewitness News.

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The Epic Pass covers both resorts and"This is the best day of the year. Some people it's a holiday or their birthday. For me, it's opening day," said Cole Zimmerman of Heavenly Mountain Resort. Boreal also opened Nov. 20 with top-to-bottom skiing and night riding on the schedule.

Opening-day lift tickets were $35 through the resort's Play Forever Friday program. The deal applies on select Fridays, so skiers heading up Saturday or Sunday should check ticket prices for their date.moved its opening up four days after reporting 70 inches of snow in 10 days. Both the Alpine and Palisades base areas plan to open. Lift tickets are $99 per day Saturday, Nov. 21, through Tuesday, Nov. 24.

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"I can't remember the last time we opened early with both sides," said Matt Peterson, the resort's vice president of marketing and sales. Dodge Ridge expects to open about 70% of its terrain, including 30 groomed runs. Chairs 1, 3, 6 and 7 are scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. opening weekend. The resort advertises multiday passes for as little as $79 per day.

That price requires a multiday purchase.opens for weekend operations Nov. 21-22. Opening-weekend tickets purchased online are $89 for ages 13 and older and $49 for ages 6-12. Lifts are scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.plans to run lifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21-25. For those five days, adult tickets are $89 online or $109 at the window.

Tickets for children ages 6-12 are $49 online or $59 at the window. Regular rates return Nov. 27.opens to season passholders Nov. 22 and to the general public Friday, Nov. 27. Day tickets and rentals will be unavailable during the passholder preview. Skiers should park at the Main Lodge and walk to the Village for lift access.

Nearby Royal Gorge, the cross-country ski area, starts its passholder preview Saturday, Nov. 21, and also opens to the public Nov. 27. Kirkwood opens Monday, Nov. 23, eleven days ahead of its original Dec. 4 target. The resort plans to open 326 acres from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chairs 5 and 6 will serve intermediate through expert terrain, while Chair 7 at Timber Creek will serve beginners.is scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 27.

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Skiers must buy tickets online in advance. The resort charges the same lift ticket rate for adults and children, with prices varying by date and start time. Its holiday pricing period includes Nov. 27-29.is targeting Thursday, Dec. 3, conditions permitting. Its opening-day event page still lists the final date as to be determined.

Once opening day is confirmed, the resort is offering $60 single-day lift tickets purchased online to mark its 60th anniversary.lists Friday, Dec. 11, as opening day. Sierra-at-Tahoe had not set an opening date as of Nov. 20 and said it would give an update Monday, Nov. 23. Sierra is advertising a three-ticket pack at $97 per ski day, with no blackout dates. National Weather Service meteorologist Dawn Johnson said Friday night into Saturday offered a good window to head up.

Another 2 to 8 inches could fall in the Sierra on Sunday, when many weekend skiers will be heading home. Johnson said drivers leaving Sunday afternoon or evening could encounter chain controls or icy roads. Check road conditions and traffic cameras before leaving onPolice investigate man's death after alleged altercation at 49ers-Cowboys game