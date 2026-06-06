Major Shonen Jump Series Hit With Sudden Hiatus Before Release

This major Shonen Jump manga has taken a sudden hiatus before its newest chapter was supposed to hit

series has announced it’s going on a sudden hiatus before it was set to release it’s next major chapter. It’s been a wild time for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as the start of theas more series try and get their attention from fans.

It’s a very competitive time as many manga try and become the next big hit, and unfortunately it also means that some series need to take sudden breaks from time to time. While it was originally scheduled to return with its next chapter coming on June 8th with the next issue ofhas announced that the manga will be taking a week long break and won’t be returning for a new chapter until the June 14th issue of the magazine.

It’s not that long of a hiatus, but will still come as a bummer to those fans anxiously waiting to see what’s next. Chapter 124 will now be releasing on June 14th rather than its previously scheduled release this week. This sudden break comes just a, so fans are starting to worry about the nature of the creator’s health at this time.

It’s no secret thatcreators have to maintain intensive schedules during their serializations, and often results in poor health for each one that come with major health ramifications for their lives going forward. Manga fans would rather creators maintain their health rather than rush to put out a new chapter each week, but that’s also the unfortunate nature of Shonen Jump as a magazine itself.

Many series are cancelled before they even get toeven with new weekly chapter releases, and that undoubtedly puts even more pressure on the more successful franchises that are seen as pillars of the magazine like Kagurabachi. With Hokazono now working through the manga’s second phase, that pressure must have increased tenfold. , but a more concrete release date or potential international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing.

But fans will get their chance to see it all in action much sooner than that too.will be going on a World Tour through the rest of the year with special appearances at Anime Expo, Japan Expo, Anime NYC and more planned. They will be screening the first 20 minutes of the anime’s premiere, and even feature





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