Major Search Launched for Missing British Swimmer in Albufeira, Portugal

A 23-year-old British tourist has disappeared while swimming at Peneco Beach in Albufeira, Portugal. A large-scale search involving maritime police, lifeguards, and volunteer divers is underway after his 19-year-old companion raised the alarm. The incident recalls previous tourist deaths in the area.

A major search and rescue operation is currently underway in Albufeira , Portugal , following the disappearance of a 23-year-old British tourist while swimming at Peneco Beach .

The incident occurred when the young man was swimming with a 19-year-old companion, also from the United Kingdom. According to the Portuguese National Maritime Authority (AMN), the teenager was able to exit the water unaided and promptly alerted authorities to the fact that his friend had vanished. The search effort is being coordinated by the Portimao Maritime Police commander and the local Ports Captain.

It involves multiple agencies including Maritime Police personnel, the SeaWatch Project, lifeguards stationed on the beach, crew members from the Ferragudo Lifeboat Station, and members of the Humanitarian Association of Volunteer Firefighters of Albufeira. A specialized team of divers from the firefighting association has also been deployed to assist in the underwater search. The AMN confirmed that the 19-year-old witness is physically well and is receiving psychological support after witnessing his companion's disappearance.

The search operation was temporarily paused overnight but is scheduled to resume at first light. British diplomatic authorities have been notified and are in contact with the missing man's family to provide consular assistance. This tragic event at Peneco Beach, a popular and photographed destination in the Algarve region, unfortunately echoes previous incidents involving British tourists in the area. In September 2022, a 45-year-old British woman died at the same beach after becoming ill in the water.

In June 2023, the body of 38-year-old Scotsman Greg Monks was discovered near Albufeira after he went missing during a stag do, believed to have fallen from a steep hillside. Hours before that discovery, another 21-year-old British man was found dead behind a residential block, thought to have become disoriented while trying to return to his hotel.

In July 2023, two British friends, King Edonmi, 29, and Mo Lisau, 27, were found dead in their hotel pool, with investigations suggesting the pool's design and their inability to swim were contributing factors. These recurring tragedies underscore the importance of water safety awareness for tourists visiting the Algarve coast. Authorities continue to urge swimmers to respect maritime conditions, heed flag warnings, and never swim alone.

The search for the missing 23-year-old remains a priority as hopes for a successful recovery diminish with each passing hour





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Major Search Underway for Missing British Swimmer in Albufeira, PortugalA 23-year-old British tourist has gone missing while swimming at Peneco Beach in Albufeira, Portugal. A large-scale operation involving maritime police, volunteer firefighters, and lifeguards is searching the area after his 19-year-old companion raised the alarm. The teenager is safe but traumatized. The beach has seen several other tourist deaths recently.

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