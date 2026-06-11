Major Rule Changes Implemented for Expanded 48-Team World Cup

A comprehensive overview of the significant officiating and conduct modifications set to shape the 2026 World Cup, including bans on tactical timeouts, strict restart deadlines, new red card offenses for mouth-covering during confrontations, and enhanced VAR intervention powers.

The World Cup is finally upon us as 48 teams prepare to battle it out for glory in the US, Canada and Mexico. England will be hoping to end 60 years of hurt this summer, but they will face stern competition from the likes of France, Spain, Argentina and Brazil.

It promises to be a unique tournament following the expansion to 48 teams from 32, while the heat and extreme summer weather will also likely play a part. There are similarly set to be several alterations to how games will be officiated over the next six weeks. But don't worry, Daily Mail Sport has got you covered and has delved into all the rule changes at the World Cup below...

The upcoming tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marks a historic expansion to 48 national teams, dramatically increasing the scale and competitive scope of the world's premier football event. This structural shift promises more matches, a broader representation of global football, and a grueling schedule for participants. Alongside this logistical evolution, organizers have implemented a series of officiating and regulatory changes aimed at improving game flow, sportsmanship, and the enforcement of fair play.

These adjustments, which will be rigorously tested over the competition's six-week duration, address specific behaviors that have increasingly frustrated fans, players, and pundits alike. One of the most significant changes targets the so-called 'tactical timeout,' a practice often involving a goalkeeper feigning injury to halt play, allowing teammates to receive instructions from the coaching staff on the touchline. This loophole has been exploited to disrupt an opponent's momentum, particularly in critical phases of a match.

Under the new directives, players are explicitly prohibited from moving toward the technical area during a stoppage for medical attention. Instead, they must remain in their current position or gather in the center circle. FIFA's referees' chief, Pierluigi Collina, clarified that while disciplinary action for touching the sideline will not be retroactively enforced, the expectation is compliance.

The practical impact of this rule may be somewhat mitigated by the introduction of a standardized three-minute hydration break in each half, which already creates a planned pause for tactical communication. Additionally, any outfield player requiring treatment must now remain off the field for a minimum of 60 seconds, with exceptions only for scenarios such as the opponent receiving a card or a penalty kick being imminent.

To further accelerate the restart of play, strict time limits have been imposed on dead-ball situations. Players will have just five seconds to take a throw-in or a goal-kick. Failure to comply results in the immediate turnover of possession: a throw-in violation awards the ball to the opposition, while a goal-kick delay concedes a corner. This follows a similar eight-second rule for goalkeepers releasing the ball in open play that was trialed in the Premier League.

Furthermore, substituted players are mandated to exit the field within ten seconds via the nearest point. A failure to do so will suspend their replacement's entry for one minute, forcing their team to continue with only ten players. These measures collectively aim to eliminate time-wasting and maintain a dynamic pace. A novel and stringent rule addresses player conduct during confrontational exchanges.

If a player deliberately covers their mouth with a hand, arm, or shirt during a heated interaction, they will be shown a red card. This regulation was prompted by incidents like the one between Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, where the latter covered his mouth during an alleged racial abuse claim, though the charge was not proven. The ban for Prestianni later stemmed from homophobic conduct.

The new directive distinguishes between 'friendly' conversations, which may still involve mouth-covering for privacy, and 'confrontational' ones, where the act implies an attempt to hide inappropriate remarks. As Collina stated, covering the mouth in a confrontational context indicates potentially very wrong behavior, warranting ejection. Similarly, any player who walks off the pitch in protest of a referee's decision, as seen in the AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco, will be automatically red-carded.

Coaches or officials who incite such actions will face identical punishments, and any nation responsible for an abandoned match will forfeit it. Finally, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system's scope is being expanded, granting officials greater latitude to intervene in a wider array of incidents, from persistent infringements to simulation, ensuring a higher standard of officiating in this technologically-aided era





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