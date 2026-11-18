Drivers have been warned the road is ‘likely to be closed for some time’

The Independent and Yahoo will earn a commission from purchases made via links in this article. Pricing and availability are subject to change.is partially closed due to a crumbling road surface and a large crater caused by a water leak.

National Highways has shut the southbound A12 between junction 14 for Margaretting and junction 13 for Ingatestone on Tuesday after tarmac started to crumble on the carriageway. Photos from the scene show a large crater and tarmac breaking up on the route. Drivers have been warned the road is "likely to be closed for some time" as contractors assess and repair the road surface.

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A diversion route is in place, and traffic monitoring services report that there are delays of up to 48 minutes in the area.shared on social media: “The southbound A12 is closed between junction 14 for Margaretting and 13 for Ingatestone due to the carriageway breaking up.

“It’s likely to be closed for sometime and there is a diversion south at junction 15. Please plan your journey and thank you for your patience. ”Drivers have been warned the A12 southbound is ‘likely to be closed for some time’ A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The A12 remains closed southbound in Essex following significant damage to the road surface caused by a water leak.

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“The source of the leak has been identified as a waste water leak, and National Highways is liaising with the water companies to establish a timeline and agree plans for the necessary repairs. “The closure will remain in place while the situation is assessed and repair arrangements are confirmed. ”According to National Highways, drivers heading southbound on the A12 should exit the A12 southbound at J15 Webb's Farm and follow the B1002 towards Margaretting and Ingatestone.

Continue along the B1002 for just over 3 miles, passing through Margaretting and Ingatestone. Turn left, following signs for Ingatestone Garden Centre. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.