Major Richard Star Act: A Politically Sensitive Trade-Off

The Major Richard Star Act aims to end a financial penalty affecting thousands of medically retired combat veterans. However, critics argue that the proposal's benefits expansion is being financed through proposed changes to disability ratings for certain medical conditions, creating a politically sensitive trade-off within the veterans benefits system.

At the center of the debate is the Take Care of America's Veterans Act , a broad legislative package that includes the bipartisan Major Richard Star Act , a long-sought measure designed to end a financial penalty affecting thousands of medically retired combat veterans.

Supporters say the proposal would correct a longstanding injustice. Critics argue it does so by offsetting the cost through changes to disability ratings for certain medical conditions, creating a politically sensitive trade-off within the veterans benefits system. The legislation is named after Richard Star, a career Army Reservist who served for 32 years and completed nine combat deployments.

After developing stage 4 lung cancer linked to burn pit exposure, Star was medically retired before reaching the service threshold required for full retirement benefits and lost a portion of the compensation he believed he had earned. Where the Controversy Begins Critics say the legislation's benefits expansion is being financed through proposed changes to disability ratings for certain medical conditions.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) argue that the package could ultimately reduce future compensation for veterans suffering from tinnitus and sleep apnea. The Connecticut Democrat argued that, if lawmakers insist on finding funding offsets, the money should come from the Department of Defense rather than from changes to veterans disability programs. Republicans backing the legislation reject claims that the proposal amounts to benefit cuts, arguing instead that it provides a workable funding path for long-stalled veterans reforms.

Senator Jerry Moran, chair of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs and sponsor of the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, said some lawmakers want the bill to pass without any offsets of the costs. However, he argued that this has not been a viable route for legislation in recent years. The offsets included in the wider package are designed to cover the cost of the Star Act and other provisions in their entirety.

When contacted for comment, Moran’s office emphasized that the eligibility revisions would apply only to future claims and would not reduce existing disability ratings or eliminate compensation for tinnitus or sleep apnoea overall. One of the most significant changes would affect tinnitus, one of the most common service-connected disabilities among veterans. Under the proposal, tinnitus would generally no longer qualify for a standalone compensable disability rating.

A 10 percent disability rating would remain available only in limited situations where tinnitus is linked to service-connected hearing loss that otherwise does not qualify for compensation. The legislation would also overhaul how sleep apnea is evaluated for disability compensation





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Veterans Act Major Richard Star Act Financial Penalty Combat-Wounded Veterans Disability Ratings Tinnitus Sleep Apnea Connecticut Democrat Senator Jerry Moran Department Of Defense

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