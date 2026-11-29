Investigation reveals widespread fabric fraud among high street retailers. Major brands use misleading labels that overstate natural fiber content, raising concerns about transparency and consumer trust in garment materials.

Major high street retailers including Gap, Marks and Spencer, and John Lewis are facing scrutiny for misleading fabric labels that overstate the presence of natural fibers in their garments. An investigation into popular clothing items reveals that many products marketed as premium blends contain significantly less natural material than advertised, with synthetic components making up the majority of the fabric composition.

Gambling with Fabric Terminology

Gap's recent collaboration with designer Victoria Beckham produced a grey knit jumper advertised as CashSoft. Despite the tagline claiming the collection feels cashmere-soft, the garment contains zero cashmere. The fabric composition consists of 53 percent cotton, 24 percent acrylic, and 23 percent nylon. This practice of using ambiguous terminology to highlight minor natural elements is prevalent across the industry.

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Marks and Spencer markets its AirYarn crew-neck jumper, priced at 18 pounds, as a soft, premium knit. The promotional signage encourages customers to discover the softness of the fabric, yet the label reveals a composition of 52 percent polyester, 41 percent acrylic, 4 percent wool, and 3 percent elastane. The cable-knit sweaters labeled as Wool blend contain only 30 percent wool against a dominant 70 percent mix of acrylic and polyamide.

John Lewis sells a flecked coat described in promotional materials as made from luxurious wool-blend fabric to help keep customers warm. The actual tag indicates the item is composed of 60 percent polyester and 40 percent wool. An Autograph navy cardigan was tagged as a naturally breathable cotton blend, but the label showed only 37 percent cotton against a 63 percent mix of polyester, polyamide, and elastane.

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Systemic Fabric Fraud and Mislabeling

The European Commission released a report in June highlighting the systemic nature of fabric fraud in the fashion industry. The study analyzed 132 items of clothing, including tops, nightwear, athletic wear, and baby clothes purchased from various physical stores and online retailers. The brands involved were not disclosed in the report.

Researchers found that 37 percent of the analyzed items were mislabeled regarding their fabric composition. Some products contained cheaper fabrics than stated, while others used incorrect fiber names or misidentified the proportions of materials. The investigation identified significant discrepancies between claimed and actual fiber content across the sample set.

One extreme example involved a top labeled as 100 percent cotton that was found to be made entirely of viscose. Other items showed substantial variations in percentage, such as a top claimed to be 70 percent cotton and 30 percent polyester that was actually 58.4 percent cotton and 41.6 percent polyester. Several items identified as severely mislabeled were removed from sale entirely.

Supply Chain Complexity and Expert Concerns

Dr. Jade McSorley, head of knowledge exchange at the Centre For Sustainable Fashion, noted that even specialists struggle to identify true fabric content. She recounted personal experiences shopping for her newborn, where garments tagged as pure cotton were often fabric mixes. Her work focuses on embedding sustainability at the design stage to aid in recycling processes.

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Ashley Gill, chief standards officer at the non-profit organization Textile Exchange, explained that convoluted supply chains contribute to these discrepancies. Materials often pass through seven or eight different companies from raw-material production to the final product. Gill stated that this complexity creates opportunities for both honest mistakes and intentional misleading claims regarding the final product's composition.

Fast Fashion Overproduction and Synthetic Reliance

Research from retail intelligence platform Edited indicates a direct correlation between fast fashion production and synthetic material usage. The data showed that Zara's polyester content rose by 27 percent in 2024, reaching 41 percent in 2026. During the same period, the brand's marketing mentions of natural fabrics like cotton rose by 48 percent year on year.

The fashion industry's vast overproduction relies heavily on synthetics because there is insufficient agricultural space to produce the natural fibers required for excessive clothing quantities. The reliance on cheaper, synthetic alternatives allows for the massive volume of new garments being created, a practice that experts describe as environmentally and economically unsustainable.