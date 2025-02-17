Major Retailers Brace for Store Closures in 2025

Several major retailers, including Joann Fabric, GameStop, Kohl's, Macy's, JCPenney, and Big Lots, are announcing store closures in 2025, reflecting the ongoing impact of online shopping and broader challenges facing the retail industry.

Several major retailers have announced store closures in 2025, reflecting the ongoing evolution of consumer preferences and the challenges facing the retail industry. Joann Fabric, GameStop, Kohl's, Macy's, JCPenney, and Big Lots are among the prominent brands reducing their physical presence this year. This trend, affecting states nationwide, underscores the growing influence of online shopping, a shift accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Coresight Research, a leading observer of U.S.

retail trends, predicts a significant increase in store closures, with estimates reaching up to 15,000 closures in 2025, surpassing the 7,325 closures recorded in 2024.Among the notable closures, Joann Fabric plans to shut down 300 of its 500 stores nationwide, while GameStop, grappling with the shift toward digital gaming, closed over 400 stores last month. Kohl's and Macy's are also downsizing their physical footprints, with Kohl's closing 27 stores this year and Macy's closing 66 locations across the country. Big Lots faces one of the most substantial reductions, closing nearly 300 stores in 2025 due to bankruptcy proceedings. JCPenney is also closing eight additional stores in 2025.California is experiencing the most significant impact, with numerous closures among these major brands. The state's large economy and substantial retail presence make it a key indicator of the health of the retail sector nationwide. Other states with high closure rates include Florida, Ohio, New York, and Michigan, reflecting the widespread challenges facing the retail industry. Family Dollar, another major player, announced the closure of 600 stores in the first half of 2024, following a strategic review that assessed store performance and market conditions. This decision, like those of other retailers, reflects an effort to address underperforming stores and adapt to changing market dynamics.Retail industry experts and company executives emphasize the need for retailers to embrace technology and adapt to evolving consumer behavior. Deborah Weinswig, CEO of Coresight Research, stated, 'Retailers that were unable to adapt supply chains and implement technology to cut costs were significantly impacted, and we continue to see a trend of consumers opting for the path of least resistance... Retailers need to embrace technologies like artificial intelligence to deliver a better customer experience and to optimize pricing to remain relevant and avoid ongoing closures.' Tony Spring, chairman and CEO of Macy's, echoed this sentiment, stating, 'Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy's stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service.' The continued closure of retail stores across the U.S. signifies a broader shift in consumer behavior and economic realities facing the retail sector. It not only changes the landscape of shopping malls and streets but also underscores the need for retailers to strategically adapt to survive and thrive in the evolving retail environment





