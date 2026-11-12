Major Publishing Deals: Bossy Songs Extends with Sony Music, Phil Leigh Joins Prescription Songs, and More Industry Updates

This news report covers significant updates in the music publishing world, including Bossy Songs extending its partnership with Sony Music Publishing, Phil Leigh signing with Prescription Songs after collaborations with global stars, Natalie Findlay joining Sony Music Publishing U.K., and Park Chisolm securing a new deal with Sony and River House Artists. These moves highlight the ongoing efforts to support and expand the careers of talented songwriters and producers across various genres.

The landscape of global music publishing continues to expand with a series of significant strategic partnerships and roster additions that highlight the industry's focus on identifying and nurturing exceptional songwriting talent across multiple genres.

In a major development, a prominent figure in the music industry has extended their long-standing partnership with Sony Music Publishing for their publishing company, Bossy Songs. This renewal underscores the mutual commitment to artistic growth and commercial success. The publisher also highlighted the recent signing of Austin Corona, a songwriter who previously collaborated with artist Slayyyter on her breakout album. The extended deal allows Bossy Songs to continue its mission of supporting fresh, emerging songwriters.

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Bossy Songs Extends Partnership With Sony Music Publishing

A representative for the company expressed deep gratitude for the continued support from Sony, noting that the partnership has been instrumental in their development. They emphasized that Bossy Songs takes pride in championing new voices like Corona and Charlie Ziman, who are currently making significant impacts in the industry. The company remains dedicated to searching globally for new writers to join their highly selective boutique roster, ensuring that only the most promising talent is represented.

Meanwhile, Phil Leigh, a Los Angeles-based songwriter and producer known for his work with high-profile artists such as LE SSERAFIM, Beyoncé, David Guetta, and J Balvin, has signed with Prescription Songs. Leigh holds notable credits on tracks including LE SSERAFIM's global hit Speghetti and TWICE's Hi Hello. In a statement, Leigh expressed profound joy and gratitude, describing music as the best part of his life and emphasizing his obsession with the creative process.

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Phil Leigh Signs With Prescription Songs

He noted that his long-standing relationship with the Prescription Songs family made this official signing a meaningful milestone, praising the team for matching his creative intensity and passion. Industry executives at Prescription Songs welcomed Leigh, highlighting his versatility and track record of creating emotionally resonant and commercially successful music.

They cited his collaborations with artists ranging from Jason Derulo to Marshmello and The Chainsmokers, as well as his work with international acts like ANOTR and NAYEON, as evidence of his unique ability to win hearts through his craft. The leadership team expressed excitement about building on Leigh's already impressive accomplishments and integrating him fully into their family.

Natalie Findlay Joins Sony Music Publishing U.K

In another key development, Natalie Findlay, a co-writer for artists such as uki, Waterhouse, and Ashe, has signed a worldwide exclusive agreement with Sony Music Publishing U.K. Findlay, who has also released solo material including her 2017 debut album, expressed happiness about joining Sony for her next chapter. She emphasized her attraction to artists with unique voices and her desire to create music that feels authentic and exciting.

Executives at Sony Music Publishing U.K. praised Findlay as a songwriting powerhouse with a singular talent for connecting with artists and delivering clever, impactful pop songs. They highlighted her role as a visionary songwriter and powerful storyteller who helps artists bring their creative visions to life.

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Park Chisolm Signs Deal With Sony And River House

Additionally, Park Chisolm, a songwriter known for his collaborations with Lainey Wilson, Kenny Chesney, Ashley McBryde, and Blake Shelton, has signed a new publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing in partnership with River House Artists. Chisolm expressed thrill at joining both families, citing River House's supportive environment and Sony's impressive history of music business success.

Executives at River House Artists welcomed Chisolm, praising his creativity, intention, and heart, and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to support his continued growth and impact in the industry.