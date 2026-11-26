Pizza Express, Franco Manca, and Domino's report falling sales as Gen Z avoids high-calorie food. Expert analysis reveals which chains offer lower calorie and healthier options for weight-conscious diners.

The popularity of pizza is experiencing a significant downturn as major industry leaders report shrinking revenues and closing stores. Papa John's, Domino's, and Pizza Hut have all witnessed a slump in sales, with more than 250 locations shutting down in recent months. Even upscale chains like Franco Manca, which closed a fifth of its restaurants earlier this year, are struggling to maintain their previous levels of consumer engagement.

Health Trends Drive Pizza Industry Decline

The primary driver behind this market contraction is a shifting consumer preference toward healthier dietary options. This trend is heavily influenced by the rising use of weight loss injections, which have led to shrinking appetites among many demographics. A single pizza can easily contain an entire day's worth of calorie allowances, making it an unattractive choice for health-conscious diners. This shift is particularly pronounced among Gen Z, who are increasingly critical of the calorific reputation of traditional Italian fast food. Consequently, the industry is facing a complex challenge that requires adaptation to modern nutritional priorities.

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Expert Nutritional Analysis Of Major Chains

To determine which options remain viable for those watching their intake, experts have analyzed the nutritional profiles of margherita and cheese and tomato pizzas from leading UK chains. The analysis focuses on calories, protein, saturated fat, fiber, and salt content to provide a clear comparison of what consumers are actually eating. These metrics reveal stark differences between fast-food staples and artisanal alternatives, offering guidance for those trying to balance indulgence with health.

Franco Manca Leads In Low-Calorie Options

Franco Manca emerges as the top recommendation for health-conscious diners, offering a margherita pizza with only 196 calories per two slices. This option contains 7.5g of protein, 3.4g of saturated fat, and notably, the lowest salt count at 0.95g. With 1.82g of fiber, it provides nearly a gram more fiber than Pizza Express. Nutritionist Rob Hobson highlights that the sourdough base uses only flour, water, sourdough culture, salt, and yeast, without added sugar or oil. This fermentation process helps blunt blood sugar spikes, aids digestion, and provides greater satiety, earning the chain a verdict of 4 out of 5 for waistline watchers.

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Pizza Express Offers Balanced Middle Ground

Pizza Express presents a middle-ground option between artisanal restaurants and standard takeaways, with a margherita containing 209 calories per two slices. It provides 9.1g of protein and only 3.5g of saturated fat, which is less than half the amount found in Pizza Hut's equivalent. However, the fiber content is extremely low at 1.1g, and the protein count is lower than many standard takeaways. While the use of Parma-passata and pre-made dough ensures consistency, the lack of fiber may reduce long-term health benefits. The chain received a verdict of 3 out of 5, positioning it as a moderate choice for those seeking convenience without extreme caloric density.

Pizza Pilgrims And Papa John's Show Trade-offs

Pizza Pilgrims offers a minimally processed option with 231 calories but the lowest protein at 7g, making it less satisfying for hearty appetites. It contains 2.2g of fiber and 1.45g of salt, with ingredients limited to flour, water, yeast, salt, tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and olive oil. This simplicity earns it a modest verdict of 2 out of 5 due to satiety concerns. Conversely, Papa John's Original cheese and tomato pizza contains 427 calories, 18.6g of protein, and 6.4g of saturated fat. The oil and sugar-enriched dough nearly doubles the saturated fat of artisanal styles and provides 4.2g of fiber. While the protein and fiber content is high, the caloric and fat density limits its appeal for weight management.

Pizza GoGo Provides High Protein But High Calories

Pizza GoGo represents the thick-crust category with 448 calories and 18.4g of protein per two slices of cheese and tomato pizza. It contains 7.3g of saturated fat and the highest salt count at 2.13g, which is a third of the daily limit. The extra dough provides 3.6g of fiber, triple that of Pizza Express. While the protein content is superior to artisanal options, the high calorie and fat content makes it a less virtuous choice. The verdict of 2 out of 5 reflects the trade-off between high protein and significant caloric burden, illustrating the complexity of navigating the current pizza market.