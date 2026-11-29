An OPEC+ subgroup of seven major oil producers met by videoconference on Sunday and warned that attacks on energy infrastructure and disruption of maritime routes threaten supply security, but it disclosed no agreement to change production targets.

An OPEC+ subgroup of seven major oil-exporting countries met by videoconference on Sunday and warned that attacks on energy infrastructure and disruption of international maritime routes are threatening global oil supply security.

The group did not disclose any agreement to alter production targets for the coming months. The subgroup includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman. It coordinates voluntary changes in oil production beyond targets agreed by the broader OPEC+ alliance. In a statement issued after the meeting, the group said any actions undermining energy supply security increase market volatility and weaken collective efforts to support market stability.

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It said this harms producers, consumers and the global economy. The statement did not cite specific attacks. The conflict in the Middle East has upended oil shipments by slowing tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Western sanctions against Russia and recent strikes on its refineries have constrained diesel exports and worsened a global supply gap.

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Inflationary Pressures and Iraqi Production Plans

The subgroup also said shipping and insurance costs remain at unprecedented levels, placing additional inflationary pressures on the global economy. The group said participating countries will continue to monitor the situation and engage with affected governments. Iraq, one of the seven members, has signaled that it wants more production leeway. Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair told reporters on Friday that the country was negotiating with OPEC to raise Iraq's production ceiling, according to Bloomberg.

The participating countries last agreed to expand production in August and have kept production targets unchanged since September. They previously decided to keep production steady in November and December. Oil prices have fallen since late October but recovered some ground last week. Brent crude, the international standard, settled at $90.84 a barrel on Friday.

Global Conflict Impact on Oil Market Prices

Prices have swung between $72 and $114 since the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. The US war with Iran is now in its 10th month, and Russia's drawn-out war with Ukraine has also caused turmoil in global energy markets this year. The subgroup's statement reflects continued concern about supply security amid these conflicts. The meeting produced no public agreement on production levels for the coming months.

The group said it would keep monitoring the situation and engaging with affected governments.