Major Oil Spill in Los Angeles River: 25,000 Gallons of Crude Released, Wildlife Devastated

A ruptured pipeline in East Los Angeles spilled over 24,000 gallons of crude oil into the Los Angeles River, killing birds and threatening the community. The county estimates cleanup costs up to $100 million and is pursuing litigation against the pipeline owner.

An oil spill on the eve of the Memorial Day weekend from a ruptured pipeline in East Los Angeles poured thousands more gallons than first reported into the Los Angeles River , killing wild birds and emitting pungent odors into the homes and businesses of the tight-knit Latino community, the county reported on Tuesday, June 9.

Los Angeles County's Public Works, public health and business affairs departments are working with county attorneys to learn who was at fault, and bring litigation to recoup millions of dollars spent in an emergency cleanup effort that will continue through the summer, officials said. This was one of the largest oil spills into the Los Angeles River in its history, according to Mark Pestrella, director of Public Works, who briefed the Board of Supervisors.

Pestrella estimated the cost of the incident could be between $50 million and $100 million. The board noted that the crude oil spill caught little media attention, most likely because the media was consumed by a threat of explosion of noxious gas leaking from a chemical tank at the GKN Aerospace plant in Garden Grove that resulted in an evacuation of 50,000 people.

However, Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn questioned the head of the county's Office of Emergency Management (OEM), asking why a shelter-in-place order was not issued. Officials said they were relying on state officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and its related Office of Spill Prevention and Response, which said the incident did not call for such an order.

Barbara Ferrer, head of the county Department of Public Health, said for the first few days her office recommended people stay indoors. Communications is one area where we were not at our best, she admitted. At 3:41 a.m. on Friday, May 22, crude oil began pouring into the busy intersection of Eastern Avenue and Cesar Chavez Avenue in unincorporated East Los Angeles.

An underground, crude oil pipeline operated and owned by Pacific Pipeline System running from Kern County to Long Beach was struck by a telecommunications contractor, reported the state Office of Spill Prevention and Response. Oil seeped into the ground, undermining the street pavement. It also flowed into county storm drains and into the Los Angeles River, down toward nearby Southeast Los Angeles County cities.

The county deployed crews using plastic booms and vacuums to stop the flow of oil from reaching the Pacific Ocean at Long Beach Harbor. Pestrella said the pipeline owners initially told first responders the spill was small, only about 2,000 gallons. But the state oil spill response agency reported on its Facebook page that the amount spilled was 24,654 gallons of crude oil. We had a lack of information from the pipeline owner, Pestrella said.

At first, we did not know it was something like 25,000 gallons that were spilled. Crews used absorbents, plastic booms and vacuums to clean up the storm drain system and remove oil-soaked vegetation from the river. I don't have an estimate as to when all of that will be out of the river system, he said.

Oil seeping into the ground has bubbled up onto the streets, causing the county to test more soil and remove oil from parkways and roadways. The two major thoroughfares will have one lane closed in each direction until cleanup is complete, which will last through summer. As of June 8, the Oiled Wildlife Care Network, consisting of technicians from UC Davis, reported 27 dead birds collected, while 131 live birds were rescued from the L.A. River.

All of those were covered in oil. Out of those rescued, 109 live birds and four eggs collected for incubation from an abandoned nest remain in the group's care. The spill has had a devastating impact on wildlife, particularly waterfowl and shorebirds. Hahn also referenced a previous incident last September regarding why more emergency evacuation alerts had not reached west Altadena residents during the Eaton fire.

She requested that a response analysis report come back to the board in 90 days, questioning why the county cannot find other ways besides relying on state and federal agencies to alert people. The county continues to work on remediation and legal efforts to hold the responsible parties accountable





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