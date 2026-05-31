Major Manga Series Ending Soon: From Space Brothers to One Piece

A guide to the biggest manga series concluding in 2025-2027, including Space Brothers, Kindergarten Wars, Shadows House, and One Piece, offering fans a chance to prepare for their final chapters.

Many long-running manga series that inspired hit anime concluded in 2026, but fans should expect other beloved series to say goodbye soon. While it's natural for several Shōnen Jump titles to end each year as new artists emerge, series from other demographics that have been running for decades are also approaching their final chapters.

Knowing which manga are ending gives readers time to prepare or catch up before their final publication. From series currently in their climax without a defined chapter count to those with set release dates for final volumes, some of the biggest manga of the last decades will soon bring their stories to a close.

In addition to hits like Kindergarten Wars, Shadows House, and One Piece, which are developing their final arcs, here is a guide to the biggest manga series concluding between this year and 2027. Considered a seinen masterpiece for blending slice-of-life elements with science fiction, Space Brothers is as contradictory as it is striking. Created by Koyama Chuya, this coming-of-age story follows adult characters rediscovering childhood dreams, feeling grounded despite taking readers on a journey to space.

Space Brothers not only inspired a live-action film but also had a 99-episode anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures in 2012. The manga has been serialized since 2007, amassing over 400 chapters. Its story follows the Mutta and Hibito brothers, who aspire to become astronauts. As the series nears its end, fans anticipate a satisfying conclusion that ties together the brothers' personal growth and their cosmic ambitions.

The final volume is expected to release in late 2026, offering closure to a tale that has resonated with readers for nearly two decades. Other major series are also winding down. One Piece, the legendary shonen adventure by Eiichiro Oda, has entered its final saga with the Egghead Island arc reaching its climax. The series has been running since 1997 with over 1100 chapters, and Oda has stated that the end is in sight, likely within the next few years.

Kindergarten Wars, a popular romantic comedy with supernatural elements, is building towards its finale after a successful run. Shadows House, a dark fantasy mystery, is also in its final arcs, captivating fans with its unique premise of living dolls and shadow nobles. These conclusions mark the end of eras for dedicated fanbases, but also open the door for new stories to emerge.

As the manga landscape shifts, readers can look forward to fresh narratives while cherishing the final chapters of these iconic series





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