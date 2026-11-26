Major League Baseball filed a federal lawsuit against the MLB Players Association to prevent the union from disclaiming its bargaining rights and pursuing antitrust litigation, as a lockout looms when the CBA expires.

Major League Baseball sued its players union in federal court on Wednesday, seeking to block the union from potentially dissolving and filing an antitrust lawsuit, as the sport heads toward its first work stoppage since 1994.

MLB Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Players Union

The 38-page complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan against the Major League Baseball Players Association and eight players on the union executive subcommittee. The lawsuit asks a federal court in the Southern District of New York to proactively disarm what MLB calls the union nuclear option of disclaiming its status as the players bargaining representative.

Also read MLB players union fires back immediate rejection to league’s latest proposal to ‘suppress freedom’

MLB said it expects to implement a lockout when the current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, 2026. MLB and the 30 team owners plan to lock players out of team facilities, training, and contact with team officials. The league said this is intended to secure higher profits and maintain its bargaining position during negotiations for a new CBA.

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MLB spokesperson Glen Caplin said in a statement that the filing is a defensive measure simply intended to keep the parties at the bargaining table to work towards a new collective bargaining agreement and a full 2027 season. Caplin added that MLB believes the union is preparing to follow the playbook its new leadership has used against other major professional sports leagues by pretending to disclaim its status as the players bargaining representative to pursue an antitrust lawsuit as an end run around the bargaining process.

The union responded sharply, saying in a statement that the lawsuit filed today by MLB is completely frivolous. The union said it will respond appropriately, but called MLB decision to run to court in the middle of negotiations rather than bargain in good faith incredibly disappointing.

Salary Cap Proposal Sparks Fear of Lockout

Owners have proposed a salary cap for the first time since 1994, when players fought off the proposal with a 7 1/2-month strike that led to the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years. Players have vowed never to accept a cap, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said he cannot imagine owners approving an agreement without one, leaving the sport headed toward its 10th work stoppage since 1972.

The lawsuit said MLB expects to exercise its right to implement a lockout upon expiration of the CBA at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, 2026, in support of its lawful bargaining position. MLB also said it intends to file an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the union has refused to bargain in good faith.

MLB argues that the long-term health of professional baseball depends on competitive balance, on keeping smaller-market clubs viable, and on better pay for all players, not just a handful of superstars. The suit states that despite many efforts by MLB to find common ground with the MLBPA, the union has categorically refused to engage with MLB salary cap and floor structure, and has not engaged in good-faith bargaining over the central economic issues.

Legal Battle Over Union Decertification Strategy

The U.S. Supreme Court in its 1996 decision in Brown v. Pro Football Inc. ruled unionized employees may not file antitrust suits and must rely on labor law, a doctrine known as the nonstatutory labor exemption.

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As a result, union leaderships in the past have filed disclaimers of interest that they no longer wish to represent the bargaining unit, and union members have filed decertification petitions. The lawsuit claims the lawyers and officials leading the union have no real intention of abandoning their role leading the players negotiating efforts.

Instead, the suit alleges, those lawyers and officials will use the threat of antitrust injunctions and treble damages to try to coerce MLB into caving to their bargaining demands, and if they succeed, they will then spontaneously resurrect the MLBPA and enter into a new CBA. Owners asked for a declaratory judgment determining a lockout does not violate antitrust laws and does not amount to an unreasonable restraint of trade.

They also asked for a ruling that federal courts lack jurisdiction to enjoin a lockout and for an order that the players be defined as a legal class, which if granted could block individual lawsuits. Among the lawyers representing MLB are Paul D. Clement, Solicitor General in the President George W. Bush administration, and Keker, Van Nest and Peters, which represented the union in litigation from 2003 to 2009 against federal government seizure of player drug tests.

Lawyers Highlight History of Union Disclaimers

Players outside counsel includes Jeffrey Kessler, a former law partner of Bruce Meyer, who took over as union head in February. MLB said it anticipates the possibility of antitrust litigation because Kessler and Meyer worked for players unions at times when decertification or disclaimer attempts took place by players in the NFL in 1989, the NBA in 1987, 1995 and 2011, and the NHL in 2012. Meyer described the salary cap proposal as a nuclear bomb.

While negotiations between the two sides are ongoing, there is little hope of a resolution before the coming week. The two sides have fundamental disagreements over how the financial future of the game should be structured. Players want to preserve the current system while increasing revenue sharing from higher income teams to lower income teams. Owners want to end baseball free market and incorporate what critics call sports socialism to retain a higher percentage of revenue and pay players less.