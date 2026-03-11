MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap and Floor Until 2028 Season

Major League Baseball has offered to postpone its proposed salary cap and floor system until 2028 as CBA talks continue, while a lockout looms when the current deal expires Dec. 1.

Major League Baseball has proposed postponing its proposed salary cap and floor system until the 2028 season, amending a polarizing plan as collective bargaining agreement negotiations with the MLB Players Association continue.

The current CBA expires on Dec. 1, and a lockout is widely expected this offseason, potentially threatening the 2027 season. The league offered the delay to give clubs a full offseason to prepare to operate within the new system and to avoid significant disruption to the free agent market. The proposal, made Tuesday, calls for a hard cap of $258.2 million and a mandatory floor of $180.2 million for 2028, using luxury tax payrolls with average annual values.

Also read Major League Baseball proposes delaying salary cap start until 2028 in talks with players

MLB Proposes Salary Cap Delay Until 2028

MLB also said it is willing to discuss additional appropriate phase-in timelines and procedures for implementing the salary cap and floor. A day earlier, free agent negotiations for the 2026-27 offseason had begun, leaving players and teams to navigate an unclear market before the likely Dec. 1 lockout freezes all major-league transactions. MLB spokesperson Glen Caplin said in a statement, We recognize that clubs will need a full offseason to prepare to operate within the cap and floor system.

The league added on social media that starting in 2028 would allow a smoother transition into the salary cap and floor system without delaying key player benefits. The MLBPA has been staunchly against a salary cap since the league officially proposed it earlier this year. Several big-name Dodgers stars have publicly declared this year that the union would never acquiesce to a salary cap system.

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MLB is the only major professional sports league in North America with no such hard cap currently in place. The league has been hoping to entice players to agree to a salary cap system by offering other concessions.

League Offers Free Agency Changes in CBA Talks

MLB has proposed earlier access to free agency after five years of team control instead of the current six-year period, and it said it is also willing to accept the players association proposal that players at least 30 years old can become free agents after five years of service rather than having to complete a sixth. The league also proposed eliminating draft-pick penalties for free agents who decline a qualifying offer from their previous team, and MLB has indicated it is willing to eliminate the qualifying offer entirely, as the players association has proposed.

Under the current system, a team signing a player who received the qualifying offer must surrender a draft pick. Substantial increases to minimum player salaries and the pre-arbitration bonus pool are also on the table. Under MLB proposal, the league minimum salary would be raised from $780,000 to $1.5 million, and the pre-arbitration bonus pool, currently $50 million, would be raised to $180 million. According to Spotrac, the Mets led MLB last season with a $346.7 million payroll.

The Yankees were third at $308.3 million. Under the proposal, eight teams, including the Mets and Yankees, would have to shed significant dollars from their payrolls per 2026 figures. Last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were one of eight teams with a payroll exceeding MLB proposed salary-cap ceiling, with a $432.8 million payroll for luxury tax purposes that was an MLB record.

Teams Face Payroll Adjustments Under New Cap

Twelve other teams had payrolls below the league proposed salary-cap floor, with the Guardians last at $74.5 million, according to Spotrac. MLB said the 12 clubs under the proposed threshold would have to increase payroll by a combined $636 million, while the eight teams over the proposed threshold would have to shed $528 million in payroll.

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MLB said in a statement that the projected salary cap and floor for 2028 continues to provide more money for major league players while leveling the playing field and giving more teams the ability to participate in the free agent market and retain their homegrown stars so that every fan believes their team has a fair chance to win it all. For next year, the Dodgers already have a projected $388.4 million payroll even before making any free agent or trade acquisitions.

Had a cap been introduced for 2027, it could have forced the Dodgers to drastically slash payroll this winter. Now they know they will have a longer period to reshape their roster and future financial commitments in preparation for a potential salary-cap system. They are projected to have $302.6 million in salary obligations for 2028.

Dodgers Roster Costs Highlight Cap Impact

The Dodgers have 10 players under contract for 2028: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Tommy Edman, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, Edwin Diaz and one other. They alone account for almost $282 million of projected payroll for that year. That total will further rise significantly when including salaries for arbitration-eligible and pre-arb players, as well as pre-arb bonus pool and player benefit payments. The club has been preparing for a potential salary-cap world.

Even last offseason, the Dodgers operated under the expectation that the league would allow for a salary-cap transition period, which factored into their preference for shorter-term deals when negotiating their free-agent signings of Tucker on a four-year pact with player opt-outs after Years 2 and 3, and Diaz on a three-year agreement. Tuesday proposal offered a more specific vision of what that transition could look like.

Still, much remains to be determined as this offseason rolls along and the spectre of a potentially elongated lockout nears. The state of this year market is unclear, forcing players and teams to navigate what is expected to be a flurry of hot stove activity leading up to the likely Dec. 1 lockout. For now, at a bare minimum, the league has offered to delay its most drastic proposed changes to spending rules until after next season.

Whether it actually results in the implementation of a salary cap, or gives a team like the Dodgers more clarity while making roster decisions in the meantime, remains to be seen.