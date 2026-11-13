Major Leadership Appointments Reshape Music Industry Landscape with Strategic Hires in Finance, Marketing, and Artist Development

The music and entertainment sector sees significant strategic shifts with the appointment of Drew Wilson as PRG's CFO, Tash Shah as TuneCore's Chief Business Officer, and Abby Miller as Head of Artist Development at Borchetta Entertainment Group, reflecting a broader industry focus on scalable growth, holistic artist support, and long-term career building amidst technological advancements.

The music and live entertainment industry is currently undergoing a significant period of strategic realignment and leadership expansion, marked by several high-profile appointments designed to strengthen operational efficiency, marketing prowess, and artist development capabilities.

PRG Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

In a major corporate move, PRG has appointed Drew Wilson as its new chief financial officer. Wilson brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as chief operating and financial officer at SoundCloud, where he honed his skills in managing complex financial structures within dynamic digital platforms. According to PRG's CEO, Burian, Wilson's appointment is driven by his deep expertise in leading finance and operations across some of the most vibrant sectors of the entertainment, media, and music industries.

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Burian emphasized that at PRG, business and financial strategies are inextricably linked, and the company is actively accelerating its investment in top-tier talent, technology, and equipment to serve clients globally. Wilson's ability to understand the intricacies of scaling creative businesses makes him an invaluable asset as PRG seeks to strengthen its position, expand its global capabilities, and ensure long-term sustainable growth.

Wilson expressed his enthusiasm for the role, noting that in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, the value of shared live experiences is more profound than ever. He highlighted PRG's unique position at the center of these moments and expressed excitement about joining forces with CEO Lawrence and the broader leadership team to leverage the company's talented personnel and technological resources to drive the next chapter of profitable growth for the world's biggest in-person events.

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TuneCore Promotes Tash Shah to Chief Business Officer

In the digital distribution and artist services sector, TuneCore has promoted Tash Shah to the role of chief business officer. Shah, who initially joined TuneCore in 2023 as vice president of international, has spent the last three years deeply understanding the needs of independent artists who are building their audiences.

Miller, a key executive at TuneCore, stated that independent artists require more than just a platform to upload their music; they need a dedicated partner to help them grow their careers. Shah's vision aligns perfectly with this mission, positioning TuneCore not merely as a distribution channel but as a comprehensive partner in the artist's journey. Shah added that TuneCore recognizes the artist's journey begins long before distribution and continues far beyond it.

Borchetta Entertainment Appoints Head of Artist Development

She expressed excitement about leading the global marketing team and building a brand that serves as an intrinsic part of the creative community while helping artists succeed on their own terms. This leadership shift underscores TuneCore's commitment to supporting artists holistically, ensuring they have the resources and strategic guidance necessary to thrive in a competitive digital landscape. Further expanding its roster and management capabilities, Borchetta Entertainment Group has appointed Abby Miller as its new Head of Artist Development.

Borchetta Entertainment Group serves as the full-service management division for Big Machine Records founder and chairman Scott Borchetta. The group represents a diverse array of high-profile clients including Molly Tuttle, Carly Pearce, The Band Perry, Yung Gravy, John Foster, Easton Corbin, Mark Collie, Terror Reid, and Getter.

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Miller brings extensive experience from her previous roles, including founding and leading her own consulting business, serving as an A&R manager at Black River Entertainment, and working as a talent manager at The Digital Dept. Her expertise spans release planning, digital optimization, DSP relations, A&R support, performance analysis, and brand partnership development. Borchetta praised Miller's immediate impact and professional demeanor, describing her as a superstar in the making.

Miller echoed these sentiments, expressing honor at joining the group and emphasizing a philosophy centered on longevity and building careers one fan at a time. She highlighted the passion, ambition, and expertise of leaders Scott Borchetta, Kevin Henley, and others, noting that the group's approach focuses on real momentum and true artistry rather than quick hits.

Sweet Talk Publicity Expands Industry Influence

Additionally, Sweet Talk Publicity, a renowned public relations firm with over twenty-five years of industry experience, continues to expand its influence. Founded by Sussman in 2008, the firm manages publicity for a wide range of artists including Brian Kelley, Gabby Barrett, Trace Adkins, and The Band Perry. Sussman has been recognized with numerous honors, including being named a Billboard Nashville Power Player and publicist of the year at the CMA Touring Awards.

The firm's team members, including Johnsen, Smith, and Frederick, bring diverse backgrounds from agencies such as MadaLuxe Group and Wicked Creative, contributing to a robust public relations strategy that supports the industry's most prominent talents.