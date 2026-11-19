Tasty Chick’n, which operates 84 KFC and KFC/Taco Bell locations, is seeking bankruptcy protection as it faces declining profits, debt and a franchise dispute.

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'has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as declining sales, mounting debt and a dispute over unpaid franchise fees threaten its restaurant operations.franchisee operating 84 KFC and KFC/Taco Bell locations across 10 states, filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 16 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Tasty Chick’n has struggled with falling sales and shrinking profit margins.

Also read Major KFC Franchisee Tasty Chickn Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Amid Financial Struggles

Restaurant sales declined approximately 15.6% over three years, while profit margins fell from 11.8% in fiscal 2023 to 4% so far in fiscal 2026. The financial strain led the operator to defer franchise royalty payments in mid-2025 before largely stopping payments that November. KFC and Taco Bell subsequently issued a notice of default in December 2025, followed by a September 2026 notice of intent to terminate the company's franchise agreements.

Miami, Florida, Miami International Airport, airport terminal, KFC, Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food restaurant. The franchisors claimed Tasty Chick’n owed approximately $15.7 million in unpaid royalties, advertising contributions and other fees, according to the bankruptcy filing. Losing those agreements would prevent the operator from running its restaurants under the KFC and Taco Bell brands, potentially eliminating the business's value as an operating enterprise, Scott said.

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KFC’s next-generation restaurant concepts are designed to create more modern, dynamic and hospitality-driven experiences for guests around the world. The franchisee also reported approximately $67.2 million in debt owed to lenders led by MidCap Financial Trust, along with more than $2 million in claims tied to unpaid rent and other lease charges. The company operates 75 standalone KFC restaurants and nine co-branded KFC/Taco Bell locations, with Florida and Tennessee accounting for 45 of its restaurants.

Tasty Chick’n began marketing its restaurants to potential buyers before filing for bankruptcy and is pursuing a sale of the entire business or individual markets, subject to court approval and required franchise consents.