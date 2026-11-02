Major Holiday Movie Releases and Cast Updates for November and December 2026

An overview of the key Christmas movie releases in late 2026, including A Dog's Perfect Christmas, a new A Christmas Carol adaptation, Tyler Perry's The Gospel of Christmas, and the sequel Violent Night 2, featuring details on casts and release dates.

The holiday film season of 2026 is shaping up to be a vibrant and diverse landscape for moviegoers, featuring a mix of beloved adaptations, original stories, and major studio releases.

Since its debut, The Nightmare Before Christmas has remained one of the most popular holiday movies, maintaining a strong cultural presence with a 95% Tomatometer score. This enduring popularity sets a high bar for the numerous Christmas movies scheduled to be released in November and December 2026. Among the earliest arrivals is Dennis Quaid's A Dog's Perfect Christmas, which comes out this week on November 4, 2026.

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A Christmas Carol Ensemble Cast

Directed by Cathryn Michon, the film is based on W. Bruce Cameron's novel of the same name, continuing the trend of heartwarming animal-centric stories that resonate with audiences during the festive season. In a significant literary adaptation, a new version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is set to captivate audiences with an impressive ensemble cast. The film stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Tramell Tillman, and Ian McKellen.

This star-studded lineup brings a fresh dynamic to the classic tale, promising both depth and entertainment for viewers expecting a traditional yet innovative retelling. Alongside these productions, Tyler Perry's The Gospel of Christmas arrives next on the release calendar. Written and directed by Perry, the film features Durrell Tank Babbs, Fantasia Barrino Taylor, and Ricco Ross, among others, offering a spiritual and emotional narrative that complements the secular festivities.

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Violent Night Sequel Details

The film is scheduled to premiere this year, adding to the rich tapestry of seasonal content available to audiences. The action-comedy genre also sees a major entry with the upcoming sequel to 2022's Violent Night. David Harbour reprises his role as Santa Claus, continuing the high-octane action that defined the first film. This time, the story introduces his wife, Mrs. Claus, played by Kristen Bell, adding a new layer to the character's background.

The cast also includes Daniela Melchior, Joe Pantoliano, and Andrew Bachelor, known professionally as King Bach. Violent Night 2 hits theaters on December 4, 2026, promising a thrilling conclusion to the holiday saga.

Johnny Depp Horror Film Release

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp faces stiff Christmas competition with the release of his film Ebenezer, a brand new Scrooge horror movie. Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for a new Christmas movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day has lost its No. 1 position on the streaming chart. Rob Riggle's latest movie has received a rare 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, highlighting the varied reception of holiday-themed content.

Owen Wilson recently recalled how he once fooled Woody Harrelson with a Christmas gift that was already his, adding a humorous note to the season's media cycle. This diverse array of films ensures that there is something for every type of viewer during the 2026 holiday season.