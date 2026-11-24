Major General Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih leads a new defection from the Rapid Support Forces to side with the Sudanese Armed Forces amid war atrocities.

Major General Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih, a senior official within the Rapid Support Forces, has formally defected to join the Sudanese Armed Forces. The defector arrived at Khartoum airport, marking a significant shift in the ongoing military conflict that has ravaged Sudan since April 15, 2023.

Rabih Cites Civilian Atrocities for Defection

Major General Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih stated that the decision to break away from the paramilitary group was driven by widespread atrocities. He specifically cited massacres, killings, and the looting of civilians in Gezira, Khartoum, and Darfur as the primary reasons for his departure. The General also alleged that mass graves containing thousands of civilians were located near the airport in Al Fasher. He called on the international community to investigate these claims on the ground to verify the scale of the alleged civilian deaths.

Also read Angel Number 11/24 On November 24: Virgo And Pisces Receive Major Recognition And Blessings

Leadership Roles and Regional Command

Major General Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih serves as the secretary for the Darfur region in the Revolutionary Justice and Equality Movement. His position within the RSF support forces gave him significant influence over regional military operations. Prior to his defection, his group had been stationed in Khartoum at the start of the war. They fought west of the army's General Command under the command of Mishaal Abdel Rahman. Rabih noted that Mishaal Abdel Rahman surrendered to the Sudanese Armed Forces in recent days, further isolating the paramilitary command structure.

Additional Defections and Criminal Accusations

The defection was not an isolated incident, as other officials have also turned against the paramilitary leadership. One identified official, serving as the head of the RSF civil administration in Al Fula, West Kordofan, announced his departure. This official stated that his decision was prompted by criminal practices within the ranks, specifically citing looting as a major factor. These concurrent defections highlight growing internal dissent and moral opposition to the paramilitary force's conduct. Rabih urged all personnel remaining in the RSF to lay down their weapons and join the national army.

Advertisement

Humanitarian Crisis in Al Fasher and Regional Impact

The conflict has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis, particularly in Al Fasher, a city in western Sudan. Before the war began in April 2023, the city housed a population of more than one million residents. Current estimates suggest that fewer than 70,000 people remain in the area due to displacement and violence. The drastic reduction in population underscores the severity of the fighting and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. Rabih expressed confidence that the Sudanese Armed Forces and their allied forces would prevail against the paramilitary groups.

Sovereign Council and War Context

Sudan has been engulfed in a protracted conflict since April 2023, triggered by disagreements over integrating the paramilitary force into the regular military. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions across the nation. Major General Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih issued a formal apology to the Sudanese people and the Sovereign Council. He specifically addressed Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army, and families who lost relatives during the conflict. This defection adds a new dynamic to a war that has caused widespread destruction of hospitals and medical facilities.