A pipeline explosion in Sumter County, Alabama, sent flames high into the sky, visible for miles on Saturday night.

A pipeline explosion in Sumter County, Alabama, sent flames shooting into the sky on Saturday night, with the blaze reportedly visible for miles, according to local reports.

The incident happened near Ward, with images and video shared on social media showing a large fire illuminating the night sky. Emergency services responded to the scene as authorities worked to assess the situation and establish exactly what had happened. Residents in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution, with some later allowed to return home.

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The City of York said it had been informed that the incident involved a gas main, although further details about the specific infrastructure involved were still being established. The cause of the explosion and whether anyone was injured had not been confirmed in the latest available reports. This is a developing story and will be updated.

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The City of York said it had been informed that the incident involved a gas main, although further details about the specific infrastructure involved were still being established. The cause of the explosion and whether anyone was injured had not been confirmed in the latest available reports.