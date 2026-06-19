Major Fire Strikes Popular Dominican Republic Resort, Prompting Evacuations

A large fire engulfed the Viva Dominicus Bayahibe resort in the Dominican Republic, leading to evacuations and a significant emergency response. The cause and damage assessment are pending.

A major fire erupted at the Viva Dominicus Bayahibe resort in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic , on Friday, causing panic among tourists and staff. The blaze produced thick smoke visible from a distance, with footage showing flames consuming a thatched roof section of the hotel.

Emergency services, including fire crews, were dispatched promptly to the scene, which is operated by Wyndham Resorts. First responders faced challenges as the fire grew rapidly, exceeding the capacity of initial equipment. Witnesses reported that more powerful units were needed to bring the inferno under control. Authorities expressed concern that the flames might spread to adjacent buildings within the resort complex.

The cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage remain unknown at this time. Evacuations were carried out, with hotel guests and employees being moved to safe areas such as a nearby beach. The number of casualties, if any, and the status of possible individuals trapped inside have not been confirmed. Local officials have not yet issued an official statement.

The Viva Dominicus Bayahibe is a well-known all-inclusive destination, frequently visited by American travelers who often post images of the tropical setting on social media. The property is marketed as an 'all-inclusive paradise' with 'pristine white sands', a large pool, and various amenities including restaurants, live music, pickleball, paddleboarding, and trapeze lessons. Renovations in recent years have updated common areas and dining options.

The incident has drawn attention to safety measures at tropical resorts and the potential impact on tourism in the region





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