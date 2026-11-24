A massive fifth-alarm fire has destroyed several commercial buildinGs in downtown Union New Jersey. the blaze on Stuyvesant Avenue collapsed structures housing businesses like Bonchon and Kung Fu Tea. No injuries have been reported despite the significant property damage and heavy smoke.

Massive Blaze Engulfs Union Commercial District

A significant and destructive fire erupted early Tuesday morning in the township of Union,Fresh Jersey, creating a dramatic emergency scene that drew the attention of regional media and emergency responders. the blaze began in the traditional downtown commercial district , specifically targeting a row of retail establishments located along Stuyvesant Avenue just north of Morris Avenue. As news of the incident spread, it quickly escalated from a manageable situation to a major crisis, with fire authorities upgrading the alarm level multiple times throughout the morning. Initial reports indicated a second-alarm fire, though the intensity of the flames and the rapid spread across the commercial structures necessitated a massive response, eventually elevating the incident to a fifth-alarm status. This designation underscores the severity of the event and the substantial resources deployed to bring the uncontrollable fire under any form of command.

The fire had a profound physical impact on the infrastructure of the downtown area. Video footage captured by local news helicopters, including coverage from CBS Chopper 2 and SkyFOX, displayed heavy flames shooting through the roof and top floors of the affected buildings. The heat and intensity of the blaze were sufficient to cause structural failure, with one lArge commercial building housing four distinct stores collapsing entirely. The fire also spread to a similar adjacent structure, threatening further destruction to the historic commercial strip. Thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky, visible from a distance and prompting local weather alerts, including a High Wind Watch for surrounding counties, which may have complicated firefighting efforts by affecting smoke dispersion and visibility.

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Several well-known businesses were situated within the damaged or destroyed structures, marking a significant loss for the local commercial community. The establishments identified as being heavily impacted include Kung Fu Tea, Bonchon Union, Mochi Ring, Barangay Grill, and a nearby Food Mart. these businesses, which serve as hot gathering spots and dining destinations for residents of Union and neighboring towns, were caught in the path of the raging inferno. The collapse of the building housing these retailers suggests that the interior of these stores likely sustained catastrophic damage. While the exact time of the fire's origin is not specified, it occurred during the early morning hours, raising questions about the operational status of these businesses at the period of the disaster. It remains unclear whether any employees or customers were present inside the stores when the flames first broke out.

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Emergency management and public safety protocols were fully activated as crews from Union and surrounding municipalities responded to the scene. Firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the massive flames, battling the blaze as it threatened to spread beyond the initial commercial row. The extensive nature of the response led to the closure of many local streets to ensure that fire trucks and other emergency equipment could access the scene without obstruction. Traffic disruptions were significant, with authorities shutting down multiple intersections to facilitate the movement of heavy apparatus and personnel. Despite the intensity of the fire and the destruction of multiple buildings, there are currently no reports of injuries among firefighters or civilians. The absence of casualties is a fortunate outcome given the size of the structure and the speed at which the fire developed. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work efficiently and to ensure the safety of bystanders. As the fire is brought under control,investigators will likely need to determine the cause of the blaze, while business owners begin the long process of assessing damage and planning for recovery.