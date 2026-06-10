Major Final Fantasy Announcements Include FFVII Remake Finale Title, New HD-2D Game, and Switch 2 Port

A week of major Final Fantasy news saw the unveiling of Final Fantasy VII: Revelation as the finale of the remake trilogy, a new HD-2D entry called Resonance, and a remastered port of X/X-2 for the Switch 2 with new features.

The past week has been filled with significant announcements for fans of the Final Fantasy series. At Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest , the title for the final chapter of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy was revealed as Final Fantasy VII: Revelation.

The showcase included extensive new footage depicting Cloud Strife and his allies in their desperate battle to save the planet from the catastrophic threat posed by Sephiroth. The event also confirmed that Vincent Valentine and Cid Highwind would be the final two party members to join the ranks of Avalanche, completing the intended roster for the remake project.

In a separate tribute marking the 30th anniversary of the original Final Fantasy VII, it was announced that Tifa Lockhart would join the roster of Street Fighter 6 as a guest character for its fourth season, bridging the iconic RPG with Capcom's popular fighting game. The stream of announcements continued during the latest Nintendo Direct. Square Enix unveiled a completely new project: Final Fantasy Resonance.

This title represents the first entry in the mainline series to adopt the HD-2D visual style, a technique popularized by games like Octopath Traveler, and it is scheduled for release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, this October. Alongside these major reveals, a surprise pre-Direct announcement confirmed that a remastered collection is heading to Nintendo's next-generation console. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is officially coming to the Switch 2.

This package, originally launched in 2014, includes both Final Fantasy X and its direct sequel X-2, featuring international version content, the connecting cinematic "Eternal Calm," and an audio drama. The Switch 2 port will introduce new quality-of-life features that have long been requested by console players. Specifically, it will include a toggle to enable or disable random encounters and a high-speed battle mode.

These options were previously exclusive to the PC version of the remaster, making this the most feature-complete console release to date. An official trailer was released, offering a highlight reel of the original PlayStation 2 games' most memorable moments, now enhanced with the HD remaster treatment and a rearranged musical score.

The original package has been critically praised as the definitive way to experience these two beloved classics, and the Switch 2 version appears poised to set a new standard for console ports. Beyond the major announcements, the wave of Final Fantasy news underscores Square Enix's active strategy to celebrate its flagship franchise across multiple fronts.

The culmination of the FFVII remake saga with "Revelation" has been a focal point for years, and the inclusion of Vincent and Cid completes the original party. The Tifa crossover with Street Fighter 6 is a savvy cross-promotion that introduces the character to a broader, competitive gaming audience.

The development of Final Fantasy Resonance with the HD-2D style signals a willingness to experiment with the classic formula while tapping into a proven aesthetic that resonates with both nostalgic and new players. Meanwhile, bringing the X/X-2 collection to the Switch 2 with enhanced features demonstrates a commitment to serving the large Nintendo fanbase that may have missed these titles during their original PS2 era.

Collectively, these moves highlight a period of intense activity and strategic planning for the franchise, ensuring its relevance across different gaming generations and platforms





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Final Fantasy Square Enix Final Fantasy VII Remake Final Fantasy VII Revelation Final Fantasy Resonance HD-2D Final Fantasy X X-2 HD Remaster Switch 2 Nintendo Direct Summer Game Fest Tifa Lockhart Street Fighter 6

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