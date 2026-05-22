Major Fallout 4 Update Brings Console Storage Expansion

A significant update for Fallout 4 on console platforms is now available, offering more storage space for downloadable content and Creations. This expansion aims to enhance the gaming experience for older games in the franchise, ensuring players remain invested.

Fallout 4 might be over a decade old, but it's still relevant for most players. Bethesda refuses to give us another game, focusing on 'The Elder Scrolls VI.

' At the same time, they continue to support Fallout players with updates like Creations storage expansion. This major update was released for console players, providing more storage for downloadable content, including larger and more ambitious Creations. Console players can now have Creations storage scalable up to 100GB, while PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One have Creations storage increased to approximately 15GB. Users need to manually save load orders to avoid potential issues caused by the update





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Fallout 4 Consoles Storage Update Downloadable Content Creations

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Bethesda's latest update adds more Creations storage on consoles for Fallout 4The recent update for Fallout 4 on consoles adds more storage for user-created content (Creations) which allows the storage to be scalable up to 100GB on Xbox Series X|S, and increased from 1GB or 2GB respectively on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One to approximately 15GB. Gamers are encouraged to load into older saves or manually save their load order before the update to avoid any potential overwrites.

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