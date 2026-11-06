Major Executive Moves Reshape Music, Ticketing, and Live Event Sectors

New appointments at Apple Music, SeatGeek, HBSE, and emerging firms signal strategic shifts in music, ticketing, and live entertainment management.

Significant leadership transitions are reshaping the landscape of music, ticketing, and live event management across multiple major industry players. These appointments signal a strategic push toward deeper integration of technology and talent relations within established media and entertainment corporations.

Apple Music Leadership Changes

Apple Music has appointed a new head of label relations to direct and manage label relationships for Apple Music, iTunes, and Shazam. This individual will oversee critical partnerships that drive content availability and artist promotion across the tech giant's audio platforms.

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The appointee began their career in field marketing at major labels before transitioning to roles at digital and mobile platforms. In 2010, they joined the label relations team at iTunes in Cupertino, Calif., establishing a long tenure with the company.

Following the launch of Apple Music, the executive rose to lead a team focused on major label partnerships. This internal promotion highlights the company's emphasis on experienced insiders who understand the evolution from physical distribution to streaming ecosystems.

SeatGeek Executive Promotion

SeatGeek has promoted Sara Providence to Chief Business Officer, cementing her role at the center of the company's strategic direction. Providence has been with SeatGeek since 2023, when she first joined as chief of staff and later served as vice president.

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Co-founder and CEO of SeatGeek, Daniel Ek, emphasized that SeatGeek is a technology company that happens to sell tickets. He stated that the firm wants to grow faster in ticketing while finding new opportunities beyond it, requiring a dedicated owner on the executive team.

E noted that Providence has shaped company priorities and led the executive team and Board through important decisions. She brings prior experience as a consultant at McKinsey & Company, adding financial and operational rigor to her leadership style.

Providence remarked that the team pioneered things that didn't exist in live entertainment before. She described reshaping live events for the better as the most exciting job imaginable and expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her by the founding team.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Expansion

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment has hired Joe Giordano Jr. as senior vice president of entertainment booking. Giordano Jr. previously served as Oak View Group's president of stadium, arena, and theater alliances, bringing extensive industry connections to New Jersey.

Chief programming officer and head of entertainment at HBSE, Brian O'Donnell, praised Giordano's deep experience in building strong relationships while attracting major touring acts. He cited a rare ability to pair creative vision with instinctive talent-spotting.

Giordano Jr. expressed excitement about hitting the ground running at HBSE and building on the moment across its growing portfolio. Having grown up in New Jersey and spent a lifetime cheering for the Devils, he described the move as both a professional milestone and a personal dream realized.

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His role will focus on supporting Prudential Center's continued success while helping grow entertainment offerings across the broader HBSE portfolio. The appointment aims to deliver world-class events and experiences to audiences in New Jersey and beyond.

Ground Control Touring and New Agency Launches

Ground Control Touring has welcomed Eric Shaikh as a booking agent. Shaikh joins with a roster that includes clients Boris, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Gang of Four, Scream, and We Were Promised Jetpacks. He was most recently at Concerted Efforts in Chicago.

Shaikh noted a shared aesthetic and approach to the touring industry with Ground Control's founders. He expressed looking forward to joining the team and growing his roster under the Ground Control Touring banner after years of collaboration.

In the management space, Sood, formerly head of business development at Music World Entertainment, has launched ARC28 Entertainment. The firm aims to manage, advise, and develop artists with a focus on using influence to shape culture and create opportunities.

Additionally, former UTA Creators executive and former FaZe Clan chief talent officer co-founded ISO. This new firm provides talent management, brand partnerships, music licensing, and performance marketing. ISO currently works with over 90 livestreamers and gamers, including PlaqueBoyMax and Ironmouse, and represents brands like Electronic Arts and Discord.

ISO launched with initial capital from Influence Media Partners and will primarily focus on the Asia-Pacific and China markets. The firm's services include clipping for artists, creators, brands, and media, addressing the growing intersection of gaming, streaming, and traditional entertainment.