Major Escalation in Israel-Iran Tensions, Trump's NBC Interview Abrupt End, Celebrity Attendance at NBA Finals, and More

A summary of the latest news headlines, including the escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran, President Trump's abrupt end to his NBC interview, the winning bid for celebrity row seats in the NBA Finals, and more.

LIVE Israel and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumers Ken Paxton's attorney in his impeachment trial endorses James Talarico in US Senate race Knicks say the winning bid for 2 celebrity row seats for Game 3 of the NBA Finals is $1 million AP Entertainment Wire Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air Broken speaker? Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch it At the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotion In Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategy Accessorize with earplugs at this summer’s concerts so you can enjoy more music in the future Some people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn’t Apple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air. Here’s what’s new A new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friends Pope’s historic speech to Spain’s parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovation Un terremoto de magnitud 7,8 en Filipinas mata a 35 personas, derrumba edificios y provoca tsunam





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Israel-Iran Tensions NBA Finals Celebrity Attendance Wildfire Strategy Iphone 17 Lineup Pope's Speech Earthquake In The Philippines

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Israel Launches New Strikes on Iranian Military Targets Amid Trump's WarningIsrael's military launched a new wave of strikes on Iranian military targets in western and central Iran, just moments after a stern warning from President Trump not to retaliate against Iran. The strikes came after a series of missile attacks between Iran and Israel. Trump had called Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that calls all the shots, ordering both sides to stop the battle after Israel's strikes this weekend on Beirut and Iran's strikes on Northern Israel Sunday. Trump was insistent on forging a peace deal with Iran.

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Iran latest: Trump demands Israel and Iran to stop 'shooting' immediatelyTensions between Iran and Israel erupted over the weekend. After Iran launched a missile attack that was the first such bombardment since the ceasefire began, Israel responded with airstrikes of its own.

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Trump Presses for Iran Nuclear Deal Amid Israel-Iran Clashes; Putin Rejects Zelensky's Ceasefire BidPresident Trump is pushing an interim nUclear agreement with Iran while urging Israel and Iran to de-escalate, claiming the deal is near success despite repeated military strikes. Simultaneously,Russian President Putin has dismissed Ukrainian President Zelensky's call for direct talks as rude, indicating no immediate end to the war in Ukraine.

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Iran and Israel Exchange Fire in Major Escalation, Defying U.S.-Backed TruceA overnight exchange of missiles between Iran and Israel marks the most serious escalation since the April U.S.-Iranian truce, with Iran targeting northern Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes near Beirut and Israel responding with attacks on Iranian cities. The violence occurs as U.S.-Iran peace talks stall over Iran's demand for a regionwide agreement that includes Lebanon, and follows reports that President Trump urged Netanyahu not to retaliate. Analysts suggest Iran's move aims to extend its deterrence to Lebanon, while Israel's counterstrike defies U.S. wishes, raising questions about the truce's durability and regional power dynamics.

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