A powerful coastal stoRm is developing off Florida and tracking north to impact the Eastern Seaboard during Thanksgiving week. The system threatens heavy rainfall, damaging winds up to 70 mph, coastal flooding, and widespread power outages from Florida to New England. Travel disruptions are expected across major highways and airports, with significant impacts on the I-95 corridor and New England regions.

A powerful storm developing off Florida's Atlantic coast is intensifying as it tracks northward, posing a substantial threat to travel and infrastructure across the Eastern Seaboard during the Thanksgiving holiday week. Meteorologists from FOX Weather have identified this system as potentially one of the worst storms for the I-95 corridor in recent history regarding the combination of heavy rain fall and damaging wind impacts. The storm begins its lifecycle by affecting Florida, where residents are already dealing with the aftermath of previous historic flooding that deposited over two feet of rain in some areas.

As the system intensifies while tracking northward, it brings renewed flash flood risks to the Sunshine State, particularly along the St. Johns River and the central east coast. A Flood Watch remains in effect from Titusville to Miami through Wednesday, with heavy downpours expected to persist throughout the day. Heavy rain is expected to last through Wednesday, with periods of downpours targeting South Florida, where the greatest rain totals in the state are currently expected.

Also read Thanksgiving travel forecast: Quiet week before an impactful Thanksgiving storm

The initial phase of the storm also affects states further south, including Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, where travel delays are anticipated due to increased precipitation levels. Coastal regions in Mississippi and Alabama face a Level 1 out of 4 flash flood risk, which includes the Mobile area. Increasing onshore winds are generating rough surf conditions, dangerous rip currents, and minor coastal flooding that could extend through Thanksgiving Day.

Major airports in Florida, such as those in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Jacksonville, as well as Charleston, Savannah, Atlanta, and Charlotte, may experience delays as the weather system moves into Georgia and the Carolinas afterwards on Wednesday afternoon. The storm is expected to strengthen off the Southeast coast Wednesday afternoon, spreading more rain from Florida into Georgia and the Carolinas. A Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk stretches from Charleston, South Carolina, to the area just south of Kill Devil Hills, along North Carolina's Outer Banks Wednesday into Thanksgiving morning.

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Onshore wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph and are expected to exacerbate King Tide flooding in the Carolinas. As the storm progresses northward, the focus shifts to the Mid-Atlantic region and the densely populated Northeast corridor. By early Thursday morning, the system is expected to track up the coast, bringing record coastal flooding possibilities to Delaware Bay and southern New Jersey. Water levels in these areas could reach their highest points since Superstorm Sandy during the high-tide cycle on Thursday morning.

The storm will deliver a solid shield of heavy rain spreading from Washington D.C. into the New York City metropolitan area by midday, eventually covering the entire Northeast and New England by the afternoon. Widespread rainfall totals of one to two inches are forecast, with localized amounts reaching two to three inches along the coastline, creating a Level 1 flash flood risk for approximately sixty million people stretching from Virginia through New England.

Wind conditions present a severe hazard alongside the precipitation. High Wind Watches have been issued for Maryland, New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, Long Island, New York City, and Philadelphia. Coastal wind gusts are projected to reach up to seventy miles per hour, with inland gusts between forty and sixty miles per hour. These powerful winds significantly increase the threat of widespread power outages across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England.

Air travel disruptions are likely at major hubs including Reagan National, Newark, LaGuardia, JFK, Philadelphia International, and Boston Logan. Interstates I-95, I-80, I-87, I-89, I-90, and I-91 are among the primary routes impacted by slick road conditions and reduced visibility. This wind will increase the threat of widespread power outages across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England as the storm slams the region with heavy rain and coastal winds.

In New England, the timing of the storm differs slightly from other regions. While the morning of Thanksgiving is expected to remain dry, suitable for traditional turkey trots and football games, rain will begin arriving in Southern New England around three or four in the afternoon. Heavy rain is anticipated to set in mostly after eight or nine in the evening, continuing into Friday morning. This pattern means that early Black Friday shoppers may encounter steady to heavy rain and gusty winds, although conditions should gradually improve from south to north as the storm moves away.

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Rainfall totals across Southern New England are expected to exceed one inch through Friday morning, potentially causing ponding on roadways in the early hours of Friday before tapering off by late morning. Wind advisories are in place along the New England coast from Thanksgiving afternoon until Friday morning, with gusts ramping up to fifty miles per hour. Scattered power outages are possible due to peak wind gusts reaching thirty to fifty miles per hour across most of the region.

The atmospheric setup for this storm involves a frontal boundary breaking down with assistance from the jet stream, drawing up tropical moisture. A pocket of strong high pressure over Nova Scotia contributes to a strong pressure gradient, which sustains the winds and slows the storm's movement. Additionally, king tides coinciding with the storm may exacerbate minor coastal flooding in New England late Thursday into Friday.

By Friday, the storm is expected to continue tracking north toward New England and the Canadian Maritimes. Depending on the storm's track and how quickly colder air arrives, some precipitation could change to snow across the higher elevations of interior New England. Conditions should gradually improve from south to north as the system tracks toward the Canadian Maritimes. Despite the disruption to travel plans and potential for power outages, the storm is characterized as mild to moderate compared to historical extremes.

Following the passage of the storm, a significant temperature drop is expected to settle across the region. After a period of mild weather, cool air will rush in, lowering temperatures by fifteen to twenty degrees. Morning lows in New England are forecast to fall into the twenties and thirties, with highs slowly climbing back into the forties and fifties each subsequent morning. On Thanksgiving Day itself, chilly mornings will prevail with highs reaching the mid- to upper forties across much of Southern New England.

Northern New England will feel colder due to lower sun angles and cooler air funneling south from Canada. While the interior track of the storm should keep New England in the warmer eastern sector, preventing widespread snow, some precipitation may change to snow across the higher elevations of interior New England depending on how quickly colder air arrives. The widespread nature and timing during peak holiday travel make this event a notable challenge for millions of residents and travelers along the East Coast.