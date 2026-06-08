Major earthquake rocks southern Philippines, triggers tsunami warning

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines, causing damage and a 1-meter tsunami. Thousands evacuated as aftershocks continue.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning and causing some damage to buildings and infrastructure.

The quake hit at a shallow depth of approximately 10 kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), which issued a tsunami advisory for coastal communities along the affected area. Seismologists reported that the earthquake's epicenter was located off the coast of Mindanao, the country's second-largest island, known for its seismic activity due to its position within the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Shortly after the tremor, a tsunami wave of up to one meter was observed in some coastal zones, prompting evacuations of thousands of residents from low-lying areas. Local authorities described scenes of panic as people fled to higher ground, while emergency services assessed structural damage to homes, roads, and bridges. No fatalities were immediately reported, but several injuries were noted, mostly from falling debris and stampedes during the evacuation.

The region is accustomed to earthquakes, but the combination of a strong magnitude and a tsunami warning heightened alert levels. Disaster response teams were deployed to assist affected communities, and temporary shelters were established in schools and government buildings. Power outages were reported in several towns, and transportation networks including ports and airports experienced disruptions. Scientists noted that the shallow depth of the earthquake amplified its surface impact, causing stronger shaking.

The event serves as a reminder of the seismic challenges faced by the Philippines, which experiences hundreds of tremors annually. In the aftermath, geologists continue to monitor aftershocks, some of which could be significant. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also issued a bulletin, advising caution for other coastal areas in the region. Community leaders urged residents to remain vigilant and follow official guidance until the all-clear is given.

The earthquake, while destructive in localized areas, could have been worse if the epicenter had been closer to densely populated cities. This natural disaster underscores the importance of preparedness and early warning systems in mitigating risks





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