Major Earthquake Hits Philippines as Stabbings Shake Penn Station; Israel and Iran Trade Missiles

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines, triggering a 1-meter tsunami and causing damage. Six people were stabbed at New York's Penn Station, with a suspect in custody. Israel reported an Iranian missile attack, while an Ohio shooting wounded 12. Pope Leo XIV urged Spain to reduce polarization.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday, causing significant damage and triggering a 1-meter tsunami that hit coastal communities. The quake, centered near the island of Mindanao, sent residents fleeing to higher ground as waves swept ashore, damaging homes and infrastructure.

Officials reported at least a dozen injuries and ongoing rescue operations, with warnings of aftershocks. Seismologists noted the shallow depth of the quake amplified its impact, shaking buildings as far as Manila. In a separate incident, six people were injured in a stabbing at New York's Penn Station during rush hour, authorities said. The suspect, a 27-year-old man with a history of mental health issues, was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Police said the attacks appeared random, and the victims, including a woman and two teenagers, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. The incident raised concerns about security in major transit hubs, prompting calls for increased patrols. Tensions in the Middle East flared as Israel reported that Iran launched a barrage of missiles toward Israeli territory, marking the first such direct bombardment since a fragile ceasefire took effect.

The Israeli military said its defense systems intercepted several of the projectiles, while others landed in open areas, causing no casualties. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a strong response, while Iran claimed the attack was retaliation for recent Israeli strikes on Iranian positions in Syria. The United Nations urged restraint to avoid a wider regional war.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, police searched for suspects after a shooting near a street festival wounded 12 people, including three children. The incident occurred late Saturday evening when gunfire erupted from a passing vehicle, sending panicked crowds fleeing. Authorities described the victims as innocent bystanders, and a $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to arrests. The shooting added to a growing list of mass casualty events in the United States, reigniting debates on gun control.

On a diplomatic front, Pope Leo XIV arrived in Spain for his first papal visit in 15 years, urging the nation to stop fanning the flames of polarization. In a speech in Madrid, the Pontiff called for dialogue and reconciliation amidst political divisions, emphasizing the role of the church in bridging gaps. The visit included a mass at the Cathedral of Alcala de Henares and meetings with political leaders.

In other news, US consumers are increasingly rethinking their spending habits, from skipping luxury purchases to driving with unfilled gas tanks, according to recent retail data. Retailers report a shift toward essential goods, with discount stores seeing a surge. A viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals, reflecting a cultural trend of reimagining identity.

Meanwhile, a grassroot movement called Repair Cafes is gaining traction globally, encouraging people to fix broken items instead of throwing them away. Volunteers at these cafes, like the one in Berlin, repair everything from speakers to zippers, promoting sustainability and reducing waste. A stunning photo captured a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany, highlighting the country's growing feral horse population.

In Brazil's Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices are reshaping wildfire strategy, as traditional controlled burns help prevent larger blazes. The American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 years, recommending at least 20 minutes of daily unstructured play to support children's physical and mental health.

Researchers also emphasized that challenging the brain through puzzles and learning new skills helps maintain cognitive health, while studies show night owls can mitigate heart risks by adjusting their sleep schedules. Gardening experts advise choosing heat-tolerant plants like succulents and native perennials for flower gardens enduring hot, dry summers





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