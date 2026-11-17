Federal agents arrested an alleged Guatemalan drug kingpin notoriously known as “Kraken” in San Diego and slapped millions in rewards on him and a fugitive cartel boss.

Federal agents arrested an alleged Guatemalan drug kingpin notoriously known as “Kraken” in San Diego and slapped millions in rewards on him and a fugitive cartel boss. 40-year-old Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz –– who goes by “Mosh” and “Kraken” –– was caught after being accused of running a massive cocaine ring as head of a transnational criminal organization.

Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, accused of running a major cocaine trafficking operation, was arrested in San Diego by the Homeland Security Task Force. USAO – Southern District of California “According to publicly filed documents, during the multi-year investigation targeting Montejo Saenz, agents seized over 5,500 kilograms of cocaine and $3.7 million USD linked to Montejo Saenz,” the release added.

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The US Department of State and Homeland Security Investigations also offered a $10 million reward for information that leads to Saenz’s conviction. Along with Saenz, a $10 million prize for information leading to the arrest or conviction of 44-year-old Walfre Donaldo Calderon-Calderon –– known as “El Teniente Jr.” and “Teniente” –– was posted. In June 2025, “Teniente’s” father was killed during a shootout with Mexican law enforcement. His father, Baldemar Calderon-Carrillo, was a lead defendant in the 2019 indictment.

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Monday’s announcement comes as another alleged Guatemalan drug kingpin was arrested back in April. Eugenio Dario Molina-Lopez, 61, was accused of being the leader of a transnational criminal organization called Los Huistas.

“Los Huistas is a drug trafficking organization primarily based in the Huehuetenango region of Northwest Guatemala that borders Mexico and is engaged in a massive cocaine trafficking operation,”Agents discovered more than 1,435 pounds of suspected cocaine valued at $9.8 million during inspections at the San Clemente Border Patrol checkpoint. Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, accused of running a major cocaine trafficking operation, was arrested in San Diego by the Homeland Security Task Force.