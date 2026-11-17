Major drug kingpin ‘The Kraken’ caught living secret life in posh California city
Federal agents arrested an alleged Guatemalan drug kingpin notoriously known as “Kraken” in San Diego and slapped millions in rewards on him and a fugitive cartel boss.
Federal agents arrested an alleged Guatemalan drug kingpin notoriously known as “Kraken” in San Diego and slapped millions in rewards on him and a fugitive cartel boss. 40-year-old Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz –– who goes by “Mosh” and “Kraken” –– was caught after being accused of running a massive cocaine ring as head of a transnational criminal organization.
Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, accused of running a major cocaine trafficking operation, was arrested in San Diego by the Homeland Security Task Force. USAO – Southern District of California “According to publicly filed documents, during the multi-year investigation targeting Montejo Saenz, agents seized over 5,500 kilograms of cocaine and $3.7 million USD linked to Montejo Saenz,” the release added.Also readRussia says its defenses intercepted over 1,300 Ukrainian drones in a major attack
The US Department of State and Homeland Security Investigations also offered a $10 million reward for information that leads to Saenz’s conviction. Along with Saenz, a $10 million prize for information leading to the arrest or conviction of 44-year-old Walfre Donaldo Calderon-Calderon –– known as “El Teniente Jr.” and “Teniente” –– was posted. In June 2025, “Teniente’s” father was killed during a shootout with Mexican law enforcement. His father, Baldemar Calderon-Carrillo, was a lead defendant in the 2019 indictment.
Monday’s announcement comes as another alleged Guatemalan drug kingpin was arrested back in April. Eugenio Dario Molina-Lopez, 61, was accused of being the leader of a transnational criminal organization called Los Huistas.
“Los Huistas is a drug trafficking organization primarily based in the Huehuetenango region of Northwest Guatemala that borders Mexico and is engaged in a massive cocaine trafficking operation,”Agents discovered more than 1,435 pounds of suspected cocaine valued at $9.8 million during inspections at the San Clemente Border Patrol checkpoint. Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, accused of running a major cocaine trafficking operation, was arrested in San Diego by the Homeland Security Task Force.
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