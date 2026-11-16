Attackers exploited the Optimizely platform to injEct malicious JavaScript into the websites of major brands like BBC, CNN, and Zoom, enabling data theft and cryptocurrency scams.

Security experts have confirmed that a sophisticated supply chain attack compromised the websites of major global brands through the Optimizely Web experimentation platform. The breach, identified as the OPTIMJACK incident, directly affected the digital infrastructure of prominent organizations such as Zoom, BBC, CNN, HSBC, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, Equifax, Fox News, and Peacock. This incident demonstrates how vulnerabilities in third-party marketing tools can expose even the most secure corporate networks to immediate digital threats. The attack targeted users visiting these sites, bypassing traditional security measures by leveraging the trusted status of the brands involved.

The scale of the compromise was significant, impacting approximately 178 distinct organizations and involving 188 infected JavaScript scripts. These malicious files were delivered through Optimizely's official content delivery network, which allowed the malware to blend in with legitimate site content. By using this trusted channel, the attackers successfully bypassed many websites' internal content trust mechanisms. Consequently, visitors to these high-profile domains were exposed to substantial security risks without any direct breach of the brands' core internal systems.

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The origin of the attack was traced to the Project JavaScript field within customer backends on the Optimizely platform. Security researcher Scott Helme, founder of Report URI, was the first to identify the infected files and highlight the severity of the situation. The malicious code was embedded directly into customer configurations rather than the public-facing sites themselves. This method allowed the attackers to leverage the inherent trust that browsers and users place in well-established, reputable brands to distribute their payload.

The injected malware possessed a wide array of destructive capabilities designed to steal sensitive user data and financial information. Among the most concerning functions was the ability to dynamically replace legitimate cryptocurrency wallet addresses with those controlled by the attackers. This tactic potentially caused users to send funds to criminal wallets instead of intended recipients. The scripts were also equipped to skim credit card details, including numbers, expiry dates, and security codes, as users entered them into website forms.

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Furthermore, the malware was capable of stealing browser cookies and capturing screenshots of active user sessions. Investigators also noted attempts to plant exploit code targeting vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS operating system, posing a specific risk to iPhone and iPad users. The financial impact was evident quickly, as the attacker's cryptocurrency wallet received approximately seven thousand US dollars. Nearly all of these transactions occurred within a nine-hour window on November 16, indicating active and immediate exploitation of the vulnerability.

Optimizely responded swiftly to the breach, with spokesperson Victoria Johnson confirming that the company identified the unauthorized exploitation of the Experimentation account registration flow. The company subsequently blocked the vulnerable path and deployed a comprehensive fix to prevent further damage. Victoria Johnson stated that Optimizely had notified all affected customers about the incident and the steps taken to secure their platforms. This rapid response helped to contain the spread of the infection across the broader web ecosystem.

Report URI observed a rapid decline in infected scripts, dropping from 169 to just one by the late evening of the attack date. This significant reduction suggests that most immediate threats were neutralized thanks to the coordinated efforts of security teams and the platform provider. However, users are advised to update their devices and monitor bank statements for suspicious activity. Verifying cryptocurrency addresses used in recent transactions remains a critical step for those who may have interacted with affected sites.

The incident has prompted a broader industry reevaluation of trust boundaries in third-party SaaS tools. Security teams are likely to implement stricter audit processes for external scripts to prevent similar occurrences. The compromise highlights a critical vulnerability in modern web infrastructure, where third-party marketing and experimentation tools are often onboarded by growth teams. These teams frequently bypass rigorous engineering code reviews to launch tests quickly, creating gaps that attackers can exploit.

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For corporate security teams, the next priorities involve checking whether their websites still load unreviewed third-party scripts. Auditing Optimizely project permissions and confirming whether payment pages displayed abnormal cryptocurrency address replacements are essential steps. The incident serves as a stark reminder that third-party tools can create critical security vulnerabilities that compromise entire domains, even if the core code of the affected brands was never directly breached.