Major Crimes, Crime Drama Starring Mary McDonnell and Kea Graham, Available to Stream on Pluto TV

Michael Paul Chan, D.B. Sweeney, Tony Denison, Mary McDonnell, Kearran Giovanni, Phillip P. Keene and GW Bailey in Major Crimes.also wants your time and attention in the summer, and the platform is making some aggressive moves to make sure you’re glued to your TV next month.will be available to stream on Pluto TV on June 1. All six seasons of the hit TNT series can be binged right away, but Major Crimes is really about — the crimes! It’s a police procedural that blends cases-of-the-week storylines with a larger multi-episode and even season-long narratives featuring white supremacist groups, drug traffickers, drug kingpins and more.

Michael Paul Chan, D.B. Sweeney, Tony Denison, Mary McDonnell, Kearran Giovanni, Phillip P. Keene and GW Bailey in Major Crimes .also wants your time and attention in the summer, and the platform is making some aggressive moves to make sure you’re glued to your TV next month.will be available to stream on Pluto TV on June 1.

All six seasons of the hit TNT series can be binged right away, but Major Crimes is really about — the crimes! It’s a police procedural that blends cases-of-the-week storylines with a larger multi-episode and even season-long narratives featuring white supremacist groups, drug traffickers, drug kingpins and more. Jon Tenney also had some pretty high-profile guest stars, many of whom appeared in my favorite episode of the series, season 2’s "There’s No Place Like Home.

" The show is available to stream on Pluto TV and is presented in their original format. You betcha. The streamer has an impressive selection of classic and modern crime dramas that will satisfy your urge for more murder





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TV Shows Crime Drama Major Crimes TNT Series Pluto TV Streaming Bingeable Cases-Of-The-Week White Supremacist Groups Drug Traffickers Drug Kingpins Mary Mcdonnell Kea Graham Guest Stars High-Profile Episode Classic Crime Dramas

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