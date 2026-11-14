Major College Football Game Postponed to Sunday After Historic FAA Grounding

Among the many travel problems caused by the surprise FAA ground stop was a change to this weekend’s college football schedule. And now, one prominent SEC match

The SEC announced that Saturday’s game between Ole Miss and Oklahoma in Norman will now be played on Sunday, when most NFL games are played.

The game, originally set for Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, will now kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced. Officials at the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon, ordering all planes to come down after what has been described as a communication issue. Transportation officials said “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communication problems at regional air traffic control centers were responsible for the stoppage.

Also read Boston College Football Avoids FAA Ground Stop Travel Disruptions Ahead of Notre Dame Matchup

Most college football teams playing on Saturday usually travel the day before their game, and the stoppage left many schools looking for answers. The problem lasted about four hours, after which the FAA announced that airplane departures could resume as normal. But not before it was apparently too late for Ole Miss to board its flight bound for Norman, Okla. , forcing the SEC to step in.

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny issued a blunt statement describing his school’s objection to the SEC’s decision.

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“As soon as we learned of Ole Miss’ travel issues, we immediately began communicating with their staff and our conference leadership. We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned,” he said.

“After continued discussions, he further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit,” Denny said. He added: “Rescheduling the game has a significant impact, particularly on our fans. Those who have made travel arrangements, accommodations, and personal plans around a Saturday game now face unnecessary disruption and hardship. ”The matchup between the Sooners and Rebels wasn’t the only one affected by the FAA ground stop.

Utah at Arizona: Moved to 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Tulane at Rice: Moved to 4:30 p.m. Eastern. James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years.

His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.