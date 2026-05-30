Major Collectibles Auctions Highlight Rare Toys, Cards, and Signed Games

A roundup of notable collectible auctions including a vintage G.I. Joe Defiant playset, a triple-signed Harry Potter card, unique Topps patch cards from Ghostbusters and Stranger Things, and a PSA-certified signed copy of Grand Theft Auto V.

This week has been exceptionally active for collectors, with a wave of new auctions presenting an array of coveted items spanning trading cards , television memorabilia, classic toys, and signed video games.

The sheer volume of offerings is staggering, but several standout lots have captured significant attention. Among them is a highly sought-after playset from the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero franchise, a line renowned for its collectible playsets. The Defiant, originally launched in 1987, is a comprehensive space vehicle that doubles as a compact space station.

This particular auction includes the main Defiant Space Vehicle, a booster/space station module, a crawler/gantry launch platform, and two action figures-Payload and Hardtop. Graded AFA EX+/NM 75, the current bid has reached $9,300, with the auction concluding in 19 days. In the realm of trading cards, Goldin is hosting an auction for the 2004 ArtBox Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Update Set, featuring a rare autograph card graded 9 by Beckett.

What distinguishes this card is that it bears not one but three autographs from the film's lead trio: Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley). These cards were originally inserted into packs at an extremely scarce rate of 1 in 110, contributing to their desirability. The current bid for this authenticated gem stands at $26,500, with the auction also ending in 19 days.

Further television-related collectibles include multiple cards from the 2025 Topps patch series. One notable card features a patch from Sigourney Weaver's iconic outfit in Ghostbusters, enhanced by her signature at the bottom. Another card, representing Eleven from Stranger Things, includes a fragment of Millie Bobby Brown's outfit from the series and bears her autograph. Both cards are graded PSA NM-MT 8.

A separate lot pairs two unique 1-of-1 cards: one from Stranger Things with an autograph and patch from Millie Bobby Brown, and another from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire carrying the autographs of Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard, graded PSA/DNA Gem MT 10. These rare items have a current bid of $100, with the auction closing in 19 days.

Video game collectors also have a remarkable opportunity: a signed copy of Grand Theft Auto V. This edition includes the pre-order exclusive Atomic Blimp and is authenticated by PSA. The game is signed by the actors who voiced its central characters-Steven Ogg (Trevor), Ned Luke (Michael), and Shawn Fonteno (Franklin). The current bid for this certified treasure is $275, with the auction ending in 19 days.

Additionally, a major release for Nickelodeon fans is on the horizon: an ultimate action figure set for Rocko's Modern Life. This comprehensive collection celebrates the cult classic animated series and is poised to become a centerpiece for enthusiasts. Details on acquisition will be announced as the launch approaches later this year





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Auctions G.I. Joe Defiant Harry Potter Trading Cards Autographs Topps Ghostbusters Stranger Things Grand Theft Auto V Rocko's Modern Life Toys Memorabilia

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