Rare genetic variants missed by previous research could reveal new clues about who is most at risk of cancer.

What if someone's DNA could reveal that they need cancer screening years earlier than everyone else? Scientists analyzing nearly 75,000 genetic samples hope their research could eventually help doctors do just that, while uncovering cancer risks previous studies may have missed.

The project will add whole exome sequencing to the Multiethnic Cohort Study, a collaboration between USC and the University of Hawaii that has followed adults in southern California and Hawaii for more than 25 years. Regeneron Genetics Center will fund and conduct the sequencing of the de-identified samples. Whole exome sequencing examines the protein-coding parts of DNA.

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Unlike genome-wide association studies, which have primarily been used to identify common genetic variants associated with cancer, the technique can help scientists uncover much rarer variants.

"The most exciting discovery would be rare genetic variants and genes harboring such variation that substantially influences cancer risk that have been missed in prior work because the populations carrying them have been under-represented in research," Christopher Haiman, a professor of population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC and co-principal investigator of the study, told Newsweek. The Multiethnic Cohort began recruiting participants in 1993 and contains health, diet and lifestyle information from more than 215,000 people.

Genetic data and blood samples were collected from participants including African Americans, Japanese Americans, Latin Americans, Native Hawaiians and white participants. That diversity could prove particularly important. Haiman said genetic research has historically focused heavily on people of European ancestry, potentially leaving gaps in scientists' understanding of cancer risk elsewhere. With a study of this scale, researchers hope to identify rare variants that are more prevalent within particular ancestry groups and establish whether they affect cancer risk.

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Konstantinos N. Lazaridis, a gastroenterologist and executive director of the Center for Individualized Medicine at Mayo Clinic, told Newsweek the cohort's diversity could help uncover variants that are rare overall.

"Linking these findings to decades of health information can help establish whether—and how strongly—those variants influence cancer risk," he said. "Importantly, the cohort’s diversity may reveal risk variants that are uncommon overall but more frequent in populations historically under-represented in genetic research.

" However, he stressed that finding a rare variant does not automatically mean it is harmful, or that doctors should act on it. Before screening recommendations change, associations would need independent confirmation, reliable estimates of risk at different ages and evidence that additional surveillance does more good than harm, Lazaridis said. The ambition ultimately extends beyond discovering new genetic links. Researchers hope the information could eventually help doctors better determine which patients require closer cancer surveillance.

Haiman said scientists are already studying how common genetic variants can be combined into polygenic risk scores. Adding rarer variants alongside factors such as age and family history could provide a more complete picture of an individual's cancer risk.

"The long-term goal is to better understand an individual’s risk of developing cancer and use that information to personalize screening," Haiman said. "By combining these findings with PRS, age, family history and other risk factors, we hope to identify who would benefit from earlier or more frequent screening. " Sequencing of the samples is expected to finish in 2027.

Researchers will then begin analyzing the results, including looking for previously unknown variants and examining extra or missing stretches of DNA that can alter how genes function. For scientists, the project's size and diversity offer a chance not simply to find more genetic risk factors, but to build cancer risk predictions that work more effectively across different populations.

"I believe we are close to this becoming part of routine care for some cancers, particularly prostate cancer, although further studies are needed to establish how best to use this information to improve patient outcomes," Haiman said. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Kara Dolman and Paul Donnelley.

The project will add whole exome sequencing to the Multiethnic Cohort Study, a collaboration between USC and the University of Hawaii that has followed adults in southern California and Hawaii for more than 25 years. Whole exome sequencing examines the protein-coding parts of DNA. Unlike genome-wide association studies, which have primarily been used to identify common genetic variants associated with cancer, the technique can help scientists uncover much rarer variants.

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"The most exciting discovery would be rare genetic variants and genes harboring such variation that substantially influences cancer risk that have been missed in prior work because the populations carrying them have been under-represented in research," Christopher Haiman, a professor of population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC and co-principal investigator of the study, toldThe Multiethnic Cohort began recruiting participants in 1993 and contains health, diet and lifestyle information from more than 215,000 people. Genetic data and blood samples were collected from participants including African Americans, Japanese Americans, Latin Americans, Native Hawaiians and white participants.

That diversity could prove particularly important. Haiman said genetic research has historically focused heavily on people of European ancestry, potentially leaving gaps in scientists' understanding of cancer risk elsewhere. With a study of this scale, researchers hope to identify rare variants that are more prevalent within particular ancestry groups and establish"Linking these findings to decades of health information can help establish whether—and how strongly—those variants influence cancer risk," he said.

"Importantly, the cohort’s diversity may reveal risk variants that are uncommon overall but more frequent in populations historically under-represented in genetic research. " However, he stressed that finding a rare variant does not automatically mean it is harmful, or that doctors should act on it. Before screening recommendations change, associations would need independent confirmation, reliable estimates of risk at different ages and evidence that additional surveillance does more good than harm, Lazaridis said.

Researchers hope the information could eventually help doctors better determine which patients require closer cancer surveillance. Haiman said scientists are already studying how common genetic variants can be combined into polygenic risk scores. Adding rarer variants alongside factors such as age and family history could provide a more complete picture of an individual's cancer risk. ," Haiman said.

"By combining these findings with PRS, age, family history and other risk factors, we hope to identify who would benefit from earlier or more frequent screening. "Researchers will then begin analyzing the results, including looking for previously unknown variants and examining extra or missing stretches of DNA that can alter how genes function.

For scientists, the project's size and diversity offer a chance not simply to find more genetic risk factors, but to build cancer risk predictions that work more effectively across different populations.

"I believe we are close to this becoming part of routine care for some cancers, particularly prostate cancer, although further studies are needed to establish how best to use this information to improve patient outcomes," Haiman said.