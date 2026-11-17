Bank of America and Goldman Sachs reveal significant increases in XRP ETF stakes in latest SEC filings, signaling growing institutional interest in digital asset exposure.

Bank of America confirmed a holding of 13,260 shares in the futures-based Volatility Shares XRP ETF through its latest quarterly disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing, dated November 16, reveals that this specific stake is valued at approximately $106,600 at the close of the third quarter. This figure represents a slight increase from the 13,000 shares recorded during the first quarter and matches the 13,260 shares held during the second quarter.

The bank maintains this modest position alongside significantly larger investments in Bitcoin-related assets within its diversified portfolio. The same 13F filing lists more than $685 million in BlackRock's IBIT, $13.58 million in Bitwise products, and $950,000 in VanEck offerings. These collective crypto holdings contributed to a total digital asset portfolio value of $29.4 million for the institution during the reporting period published between November 9 and November 16.

Also read EP Wealth Advisors Boosts Volatility Shares XRP ETF Stake By 37 Percent To 18400 Shares

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo disclosed the largest individual stake among peer financial institutions, recording a total position worth $27.21 million. This Italian bank held 712,319 shares of the Grayscale XRP Trust ETF, which were valued at about $20.52 million. Additionally, Intesa Sanpaolo opened a new position in the Bitwise XRP ETF with 402,750 shares worth approximately $6.7 million.

UBS and Morgan Stanley also reported smaller but notable XRP fund holdings of $1.91 million and $116,000, respectively. Most of the UBS position was concentrated specifically in the Volatility Shares XRP ETF. Morgan Stanley maintained funds from Franklin Templeton, REX-Osprey, and Bitwise, indicating a broad approach to capturing exposure across different XRP investment vehicles.

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JPMorgan Chase held 539 shares of the Bitwise fund worth about $9,000, while the National Bank of Canada held 330 shares of the same fund worth about $5,500. Bank of Montreal held REX-Osprey and ProShares Ultra XRP shares valued at $4,300. These smaller positions highlight a wider trend of major global banks allocating small portions of their portfolios to digital asset exchange-traded products.

Goldman Sachs reported significant growth in its digital asset exposure, with its overall crypto portfolio expanding to $2.64 billion by the end of September according to its 13F filing. The bank held approximately $1.28 billion in Bitcoin funds, with BlackRock's IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC accounting for $778 million and $398 million of that total, respectively.

The bank's XRP ETF holdings rose sharply to $144 million at the end of the third quarter, up from $87 million at the close of the second quarter. The filing for the first quarter showed no XRP or Solana ETF holdings, demonstrating a rapid entry into this specific market segment. Goldman Sachs still held no Solana funds at the end of September.

The bank currently holds shares of five spot XRP funds from Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Canary, Grayscale, and 21Shares. Its Franklin Templeton position alone is valued at nearly $48 million, making it one of the largest single holdings within its XRP portfolio. This aggressive accumulation contrasts with earlier quarters where the bank had no presence in these specific funds.

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Beyond major banks, trading firms and advisory services are also adjusting their XRP exposures in response to market dynamics. Jane Street reported $23.5 million in XRP funds, and Simplex Trading disclosed a $14 million stake in the Grayscale fund. EP Wealth Advisors increased its Volatility Shares XRP ETF holding by 37% to 18,400 shares, valued at approximately $148,000.

It is important to note that 13F filings only reflect long positions as of September 30 and do not indicate whether these institutions hedge their holdings with short positions. The documents also do not show their trading activity in October and November following the quarter's end. This limitation leaves the full extent of current institutional strategies partially opaque to public analysis.

Following these disclosures, the price of XRP fell below the $1 threshold, indicating recent market volatility despite the institutional interest revealed in the SEC documents. On the Tuesday morning following the filing reports, XRP was trading at $0.966. This price action suggests that while large institutions are accumulating, retail and speculative traders may be reacting to short-term fluctuations.