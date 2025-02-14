Major Bank CEOs to Meet with Senators on Debanking Issues

The CEOs of several major American banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, are set to meet with a group of senators to discuss the growing issue of debanking. This follows recent congressional hearings that highlighted the practice of banks closing customer accounts, often due to regulatory compliance concerns. The meeting aims to find solutions to address the concerns raised by various industries, including cryptocurrency, cannabis, and firearms, who have faced disproportionate debanking.

The CEOs of several major American banks are scheduled to meet with a group of senators on Capitol Hill Thursday for a roundtable discussion on debanking issues. This meeting follows a series of congressional hearings last week that focused on the practice of debanking, where banks close customers' accounts often due to regulatory compliance concerns. Industries like cryptocurrency and digital assets, as well as cannabis businesses in legal states, have faced debanking.

Concerns related to reputational risks have also led to debanking incidents involving the firearms industry and other conservative-aligned entities. President Donald Trump brought attention to the issue of politically-motivated debanking during his address at the World Economic Forum last month, publicly accusing Bank of America of targeting conservatives. This occurred while Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan was moderating a Q&A session with the president. Moynihan addressed the allegations when asked by FOX Business on his way into Thursday's meeting, stating, 'We bank everyone, thank you.' Both Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, along with other banks, have denied cutting off banking services to clients based on political affiliations.JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called for greater clarity on debanking during an appearance last month on the bank's 'Unshakeables' podcast. He expressed the need for clearer guidelines regarding reporting requirements and emphasized the necessity of addressing the issue. Senators from both sides of the aisle acknowledged the need for solutions to debanking issues during last week's Senate Banking Committee hearing. Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) expressed their commitment to working on a bipartisan solution. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) previewed Thursday's meeting on FOX Business Network's 'The Bottom Line', stating his eagerness to hear from all the CEOs. Cramer introduced legislation known as the Fair Access to Banking Act, which aims to address debanking concerns and has garnered 41 cosponsors in the Senate. Cramer stated his intention is not to dictate specific actions but rather to prevent banks from categorically discriminating against entire industries, including those involved in oil and gas, private businesses, munitions and firearms, and cryptocurrency, among others.





FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DEBANKING BANKING REGULATION CONGRESS SENATORS BANK Ceos FINANCIAL SERVICES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10 things I learned from CEOs at a major healthcare confab in CaliforniaThese may be tough times for the industry, but there are plenty of reasons for optimism.

Read more »

Big Bank CEOs Meet with Lawmakers on Solutions to DebankingJPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan met with GOP senators on Capitol Hill to discuss the controversial practice of debanking, which involves denying banking services to customers tied to industries or causes deemed politically insensitive. The CEOs met with Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee to address concerns that conservatives are disproportionately targeted.

Read more »

These stocks have major upside heading into earnings, Bank of America saysBank of America said this week investors should buy these stocks heading into earnings.

Read more »

Israel's Top General Resigns Over Security Failures, Major West Bank Operation Kills SixLt. Gen. Herzi Halevi resigns as Israel's top general, citing failures in defending the country during Hamas' October 7th attack. Meanwhile, Israel launches a large military operation in Jenin, killing at least six Palestinians and wounding 35.

Read more »

As fighting in Gaza stops, Israel launches major military campaign in West BankThe Israeli military killed at least seven Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday as the prime minister announced the start of a “large-scale military operation” in the restive city of Jenin.

Read more »

Live blog: Israel launches major West Bank assault, days after Gaza truceTruce in Israel's genocidal war on besieged Gaza — that has reportedly killed at least 47,107 Palestinians — enters its fourth day as Tel Aviv escalates its violence in occupied West Bank.

Read more »