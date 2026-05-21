Major backlash: M&S, BoE, CBI oppose Chancellor's food price cap plan

A City analyst called the plan 'mad' and 'neo–Soviet'. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey described it as 'not sustainable' in the long run. The plan caused an arthur backlash as the treasury minister downplayed the idea in an interview.

Rachel Reeves suffered a major backlash on Wednesday over her 'completely preposterous' plan to cap food prices. Marks & Spencer , the Bank of England and the CBI hit out at the Chancellor's suggestion that stores limit the price of essentials such as eggs, bread and milk.

The proposal was described as 'mad' and 'neo–Soviet' by one City analyst, while Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey told MPs price caps were 'not sustainable' in the long run. M&S chief executive Stuart Machin said ministers should instead consider reversing the tax and red tape burdens they are piling on to firms which are driving up costs.

'It's completely preposterous,' he added. 'I don't think the Government should be trying to run business. I think they should be trying to probably understand business better.

' Retailers, he said, are already working to keep prices down at a time when businesses are facing a 'triple whammy' of higher costs from tax, red tape imposed by the Government, and disruption caused by the Iran war. The row overshadowed better than expected figures showing inflation fell from 3.3 per cent in March to 2.8 per cent in April.

Hours later, Mr Bailey gave the cold shoulder to Labour's price cap idea as he was questioned by MPs on the Treasury select committee. He said: 'If you start doing it as a matter of course then effectively you're artificially moving prices relative to costs and that's not a sustainable thing.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rachel Reeves Food Price Cap Marks & Spencer Bank Of England CBI Andrew Bailey Price Cap Stuart Machin Inflation Tax Red Tape Triple Whammy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stranger Things Creators Promise to Reveal Eleven's Fate & Address 1 Major Ending TheoryThe Duffers reveal when we might find out what really happened to Eleven in Stranger Things' ending... but don't hold your breath.

Read more »

BoE Says Tokenization Could Lower Costs as UK Advances Stablecoin RulesSarah Breeden said tokenization could improve payments and markets as the Bank of England reviews stablecoin limits and proposes near-24/7 settlement hours.

Read more »

Chancellor Rachel Reeves Faces Public Backlash Over Controversial Fuel Duty PostponementUK Chancellor Rachel Reeves was heckled by a driver in Leeds following the government's decision to delay a fuel duty hike, a move critics label as insufficient during a cost-of-living crisis.

Read more »

Historic College Football Program Has One Glaring Concern Entering 2026 SeasonMajor college football program hoping to withstand two major offseason losses.

Read more »