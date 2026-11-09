Major Auto Recall: GM, Ford, Hyundai Fix Safety Defects in 160k Vehicles

General Motors, Ford, and Hyundai issue massive recalls for brake, steering, and airbag failures affecting over 160,000 vehicles. Details on fixes and affected models.

General Motors has initiated a massive recall of more than 87,000 vehicles across its Cadillac and Chevrolet divisions due to critical safety defects, according to data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall involves specific models from 2023 through 2027, including the popular Cadillac LYRIQ electric SUV and the Chevrolet Blazer EV, where software glitches in the braking system pose a significant risk to driver safety. In a separate but related announcement, Ford is recalling nearly 37,000 Lincoln Navigator SUVs to correct unexpected seat movements, while Hyundai is addressing airbag system errors in over 37,000 vehicles.

Critical Brake Defects in General Motors Vehicles

The primary focus of the General Motors recall involves a software defect within the brake system control module that may cause a total loss of braking ability during specific driving conditions. This defect affects 67,380 vehicles, specifically covering the 2023 through 2027 Cadillac LYRIQ, the 2025 through 2026 Cadillac CELESTIQ, the 2024 through 2027 Chevrolet Blazer EV, and the 2026 through 2027 Cadillac VISTIQ. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has identified this issue as a serious safety hazard because the loss of braking capability could directly lead to a collision without any warning to the driver or the ability to decelerate the vehicle when necessary.

Also read Hyundai Is Recalling Nearly 30,000 Kona EVs Because Their Airbags May Not Deploy

Steering Gear Assembly Issues in Commercial Vans

General Motors is also recalling an additional 12,715 vehicles, specifically the 2025 and 2026 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana models, due to a mechanical assembly error. The steering gear assembly in these commercial vans may contain a nut that was not properly tightened during the manufacturing process, which could compromise steering control. Dealers are required to inspect the serial number of the affected units and replace the entire steering gear assembly if the defect is confirmed, ensuring the vehicle meets safety standards. Owners of these models should note that notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 14, 2026, and VINs can be checked against recall number N262579350.

Ford Addresses Unexpected Seat Movement in Lincoln Navigator

Ford is simultaneously issuing a recall for 36,994 of the 2025 through 2027 Lincoln Navigator vehicles due to a software anomaly in the rear audio control module. The defect may inadvertently command the chauffeur seat feature to activate, causing the front passenger seat to adjust forward, rearward, or recline unexpectedly without any input from the occupant. This sudden movement could startle the driver or shift their focus, potentially increasing the risk of an accident. To resolve this issue, authorized dealers will update the software for both the accessory protocol interface module and the rear audio control module to disable the chauffeur mode function entirely, a service provided free of charge to vehicle owners.

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Hyundai Airbag System Software Errors Require Immediate Fix

Hyundai is recalling 37,901 vehicles, including the 2019 through 2022 Veloster N and the 2019 through 2023 Kona Electric, to correct a software error in the air bag control unit. This specific defect may improperly deactivate the air bag system and seat belt pretensioners, leaving occupants without critical safety protection in the event of a crash. Dealers will perform a free software update to rectify the control unit's programming and restore proper air bag functionality. Owner notification letters for this recall, identified as number 311, are scheduled to be mailed on January 1, 2027, giving owners ample time to schedule their service appointments at authorized Hyundai dealerships.

Consumer Guidance on Recalls and Repair Procedures

Vehicle owners affected by these recalls should not panic but must take immediate action to schedule the necessary repairs. General Motors vehicles involved in the brake recall can be serviced under recall number N262570900, with notifications expected to be mailed on December 14. Customers can contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-333-4223 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 for further assistance. For Ford Lincoln Navigator owners, notification letters are expected in November, and inquiries can be directed to Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 under recall number 26S77. All recalls are being handled free of charge by authorized dealerships, and customers are encouraged to use the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's online VIN search tool to confirm if their specific vehicle is included in these safety updates.