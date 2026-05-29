Maisie Peters Returns with 'Inferno', The Rubens Chart Again, Olivia Rodrigo Tops ARIA Chart

British singer Maisie Peters is back with her third album 'Inferno', while Australian rock band The Rubens secures a spot on the ARIA Chart. Olivia Rodrigo continues her chart dominance, and British electronic duo Boards of Canada sees a chart rise. Australian singer G Flip makes their debut on the ARIA Chart.

British singer Maisie Peters , after a hiatus, is making waves with her upcoming third album. She recently performed at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York, showcasing her chart-topping potential.

Peters, who opened for Ed Sheeran in 2023, is set to release her new album, 'Inferno'. The album's lead single, 'Castle On The Hill', is already creating buzz.

Meanwhile, Australian rock band, The Rubens, from Canberra, have secured the No. 23 spot with their new single, 'Live in Life'. The band, known for their 2014 album 'Hoops', which peaked at No. 6, is back with another hit. American pop sensation, Olivia Rodrigo, maintains her chart dominance with 'The Cure' at No. 1, following her previous No. 1 single, 'Drop Dead'.

British electronic duo, Boards of Canada, sees their 2015 track 'Go' climb to No. 11, boosted by its inclusion in a Charlize Theron film. Australian singer G Flip debuts at No. 48 with 'Bed On Fire', their first entry on the main top 50 singles tally





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Maisie Peters Inferno The Rubens Olivia Rodrigo Boards Of Canada

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