Maisie Peters and Holly Humberstone Discuss Mental Health and Industry Pressures in Like Minded Series

Pop stars Maisie Peters and Holly Humberstone, joined by therapist Sana Khwaja and moderator Hannah Dailey, engage in an open conversation about mental health, therapy, and navigating the music industry as women. They share personal experiences, reflect on their friendship, and emphasize the importance of investing in mental well-being while balancing demanding careers.

Pop stars and real-life friends Maisie Peters and Holly Humberstone take a moment out of their hectic schedules - including album releases and world tours - to sit down in London and have an open and honest conversation about mental health and therapy.

Moderated by Hannah Dailey and BetterHelp's Sana Khwaja, the group discusses how the music industry pits women against each other, the difficult but beneficial act of scheduling a therapy session during a busy period and the stress that comes with following up a successful album. Peters and Humberstone reminisce about their friendship over the years, how they constantly would get compared to each other and gush about their appreciation for each other's work.

They also dive deep into their mental health over the years, talking about how hate didn't phase them when they were younger, how an online pile-on can really affect your headspace and how much easier it is to create art when you are mentally in a good place. Maisie Peters shares, Finding some better ways to cope with better ways to communicate, and I think that was really beneficial.

Holly Humberstone adds, Investing in yourself and investing in your mental health is always going to be a good thing. Peters also laughs, I definitely should apologize to my therapist, because I've not replied to her in some months.

This conversation is part of Like Minded, a series in partnership with BetterHelp, where artists are brought together for honest, open discussions about mental health to shine a spotlight on what it's like to be an artist in 2026 balancing mental health, and hopefully, in the process, learning from each other along the way. Hannah Dailey introduces the guests, Today I'm joined by two people I could not be more excited to talk to.

We have Holly Humberstone and Maisie Peters, and then also with me is Sana Khwaja. She is here on behalf of BetterHelp. She is an incredible, experienced therapist and mental-health professional, and we're excited to all be here together. Holly responds, Me too.

The conversation highlights how they see each other often on the festival circuit, having followed each other around for a summer. Dailey asks, Has a real cornerstone of your friendship been having these similar experiences as artists and supporting each other? The dialogue underscores the pressures faced by female artists in the music industry, the importance of mental health care, and the value of supportive friendships amidst challenging careers





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