Mairi Macleod, Ph.D., is an evolutionary behavioural scientist who writes for New Scientist and various online and print fora.

, is an evolutionary behavioural scientist who writes on human behaviour for New Scientist and various online and print fora. She uses an understanding of our evolved preferences and motivations to inform how we can change our behaviour, environment, and attitudes to better suit our needs in the modern world.

She is also a consultant and speaker currently focussing on using her biological perspective to help single women in midlife to find a quality partner – having been through this challenging process herself. Mairi founded “Dating Evolved” and offers her help and expertise via small-group online courses. Women over 50 have more competition for male partners than younger women. The way to overcome this is to focus on ways of meeting men that prioritise compatibility.

If you act dumb to appeal to men, or you flash your cash to pull women, then don't be surprised if you attract the wrong types. Our idea of the perfect body is being shaped by what we see on our screens. The call is ever more urgent for more aspirational images of normal-weight people. Self Tests are all about you.

Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'A Fundamentally New Threat': Researchers Develop New AI-Powered Worm That Might Be UnstoppableA team of researchers have shown how a self-replicating AI agent can take over a computer network at almost no cost.

Read more »

Tulsa King Season 5: Could New York Be the New Setting?Despite not being officially renewed, 'Tulsa King' is already preparing for a fifth season, with a writers' room opened and a potential move to New York City on the cards. The change could bring the series back to its protagonist's roots and offer new challenges and storylines.

Read more »

Country star Wyatt Flores announces new album 'Scared of Heights,' new song out FridayRising country music star Wyatt Flores announces a new album, building on his massive popularity surge and beloved red dirt style that fans love.

Read more »

New and Notable: Our Favorite New Products for SummerFrom leakproof underwear to summer-ready luggage, sun-tea-inspired soap to kid-friendly cameras, and coffee machines to LEGO sets, here are some exciting new products worth checking out this summer.

Read more »