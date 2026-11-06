Maineville HOA denies memorial plaque for 10-year-old boy who drowned in community pond

A Maineville HOA denied neighbors' request to place a memorial plaque on a pond bench honoring a 10-year-old boy who drowned last month.

Download the FREE FOX19 NOW news app for iPhone Download the FREE FOX19 NOW news app for Android MAINEVILLE, Ohio — A Maineville homeowners association denied a request from neighbors to place a memorial plaque on a pond bench honoring a 10-year-old boy with autism who drowned in October, citing concerns about setting a precedent for common areas.

Kamronbek Abdakimov, who was non-verbal with autism and would have turned 11 just days ago, drowned in October in a neighborhood pond off Hammerwood Court. Following the boy’s death, neighbors created a makeshift memorial of toys and flowers beside the water. They subsequently asked the HOA board for permission to install a small plaque bearing Kamronbek’s name on an existing bench that sits by the pond. The board rejected the proposal.

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In an email obtained by FOX19 NOW, the community manager told residents: “After discussion, the board declined the request, citing the need to treat memorial requests consistently throughout the community. Residents have experienced other tragic losses, and the board expressed concern about establishing a precedent for individual memorials in shared spaces. ” Neighbors expressed frustration over the board’s stance.

“It seems like that would be a pretty simple yes instead of a complicated no,” neighbor Merrick Reynolds said. “Let’s certainly hope there’s not repeat events like this, and this shook the neighborhood... shook the community. ” Reynolds said residents rallied around the family despite language and cultural differences.

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“Super proud of a lot of neighbors that did a lot of extraordinary things for this family and reached out to them,” Reynolds said. “There’s a language barrier, a cultural barrier, but that doesn’t matter to us. We’re all in this community, all live together, and all want to support each other however we can. ” Other neighbors described the decision as unfeeling.

“I thought it was despicable. Their response to it was pretty callous,” a neighbor said.

“Kinda hits me a little bit. I mean, my daughter is 11... Just can’t imagine what that family’s going through. ” Without approval for the permanent plaque, toys and flowers continue to accumulate at the pond as neighbors keep paying their respects.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the HOA board for comment regarding the decision and is waiting to hear back. See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it . Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.