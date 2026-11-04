Maine Voters Say Collins Too Pro-Trump as Economy Tops Concerns

New polling reveals Maine Senate voters view Susan Collins as too supportive of Trump. The economy remains the primary concern, with tariffs blamed for rising costs and financial hardship across the state.

Preliminary data from the ABC News Voter Poll indicates that a significant majority of Maine voters believe Republican Senator Susan Collins is excessively aligned with President Donald Trump. This perception represents a notable shift from her previous electoral victories, particularly in the context of her potential re-election against Democratic nominee Troy Jackson. The survey highlights deep-seated voter dissatisfaction with current economic conditions, which are heavily influenced by federal policies.

Collins Trump Support Disapproval Rates

Historical context from the 2020 election cycle shows that 50% of Maine voters at that time already felt Collins supported Trump too much, leading approximately eight in ten voters to reject her candidacy. Despite this disapproval, 94% of those who believed she backed Trump about the right amount still voted for her. In the current preliminary poll, the dynamic remains complex, with a similar majority expressing concern over her proximity to the Trump administration.

Also read Troy Jackson Leads Susan Collins in Final Maine Senate Polls

Senate Race Funding Concerns

Despite the negative sentiment regarding her political alliances, about six in ten Maine Senate voters still believe Collins will outperform Troy Jackson in securing federal funding for the state. This suggests that constituents prioritize tangible economic benefits for Maine over ideological alignment. The race is being shaped by a blend of personal political style and practical legislative outcomes, with funding capabilities remaining a decisive factor for many voters.

Economic Issues and Tariff Blame

The economy stands as the dominant issue for voters, with nearly half citing the cost of living as crucial to their voting decisions. Wide shares of respondents blame Trump's tariffs and broader policies for the negative economic conditions prevalent in the area. Approximately two-thirds of House voters surveyed also stated that Trump's tariff policies have harmed both the national economy and their local markets, indicating a broad consensus on the economic impact of federal trade strategies.

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House Voters Financial Hardship Details

About six in ten House voters disapprove of Trump, with over half strongly opposing him. The poll reveals that roughly eight in ten House voters report hardship due to inflation, with two in ten experiencing severe difficulty. Majorities are very concerned about the costs of gasoline, diesel, healthcare, and groceries. By a narrow margin, these voters trust Democrats more than Republicans to handle the economy, despite the split in Senate preferences.

Future Legislative and Economic Steps

Voter sentiment is heavily influenced by the belief that Trump prioritizes personal interests over national ones, a view held by a significant margin over those who disagree. With the economy rated negatively by about three-quarters of House voters, the political landscape remains volatile. The upcoming election will likely hinge on which candidate voters believe can best address these economic pressures while maintaining federal support for state-level needs.