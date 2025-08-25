Maine Veteran and Oyster Farmer Launches Senate Bid Against Collins

Combat veteran and oyster farmer Graham Platner enters the crowded Democratic primary race for Maine Senate, challenging incumbent Republican Susan Collins.

Graham Platner , a 40-year-old Army and Marine veteran and oyster farmer, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Maine. Platner, who served four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, joins a growing field of Democratic contenders vying to challenge incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in the 2026 election. Platner, a native of Sullivan, Maine, will campaign on a platform focused on universal healthcare, affordable housing, and ending U.S. involvement in overseas wars.

He believes his military experience, particularly seeing firsthand the wasteful spending and influence of defense contractors, has shaped his political perspective. \Platner aims to connect with working-class voters who have shifted towards the Republican party in recent years. He cites Representatives Jared Golden, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as examples of Democrats who resonate with these voters by focusing on issues like income inequality and economic justice. He argues that Democrats can win by prioritizing working-class concerns rather than getting embroiled in culture wars. He believes Maine's political landscape is ripe for change, as Senator Collins has proven a formidable opponent despite winning the state in 2020 by a significant margin. \Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, meaning Democrats would need to flip several seats in the 2026 midterms to gain control. Platner's entry into the race adds to the growing Democratic competition in Maine, creating a potentially fierce battleground for the 2026 Senate election. Maine GOP executive director Jason Savage dismissed Platner's candidacy, claiming he appeals only to progressive voters in Portland and not the wider electorate in rural Maine





